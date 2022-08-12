Read full article on original website
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Ukrainian forces will start targeting Russian soldiers who fire from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a video address, Zelensky repeated his accusations that Russia is using the ZNPP as "nuclear blackmail" against Europe and claimed once again that invading Russian...
President Joe Biden has been accused in a report by House Republicans of knowingly misleading the country about the justification for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in his April 2021 speech. The speech set the stage for a chaotic evacuation and a deadly Taliban takeover in August 2021. The damning,...
Federal law enforcement in July seized more fentanyl from drug smugglers attempting to slip it into the United States across the nation’s borders than in any month in history. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency that inspects and patrols the country’s land, air, and sea borders, reported...
BERLIN (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed no regret Tuesday for the deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics a half century ago, countering that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Eleven Israeli athletes and a German police officer died after members of the Palestinian militant group Black September took hostages at the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. At the time of the attack, the group was linked to Abbas’ Fatah party. Asked whether as Palestinian leader he planned to apologize to Israel and Germany for the attack ahead of the 50th anniversary next month, Abbas responded instead by citing allegations of atrocities committed by Israel since 1947. “If we want to go over the past, go ahead,” Abbas told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed.”
Israeli fighter jets hit pro-Iranian targets in Syria on Sunday, with some of the targets located near Russia's main military bases in the country. The attacks reportedly targeted sites in the city of Tartus, which is on Syria's Mediterranean coast, about 20 miles north of Lebanon's border, and sites near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Tartus is the home region of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
