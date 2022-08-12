ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

China and South Korea square off over missile defense

A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
Washington Examiner

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will target Russian soldiers firing from nuclear plant

Ukrainian forces will start targeting Russian soldiers who fire from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to an announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a video address, Zelensky repeated his accusations that Russia is using the ZNPP as "nuclear blackmail" against Europe and claimed once again that invading Russian...
Nancy Pelosi
The Associated Press

Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack

BERLIN (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed no regret Tuesday for the deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics a half century ago, countering that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Eleven Israeli athletes and a German police officer died after members of the Palestinian militant group Black September took hostages at the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. At the time of the attack, the group was linked to Abbas’ Fatah party. Asked whether as Palestinian leader he planned to apologize to Israel and Germany for the attack ahead of the 50th anniversary next month, Abbas responded instead by citing allegations of atrocities committed by Israel since 1947. “If we want to go over the past, go ahead,” Abbas told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed.”
Washington Examiner

Israel strikes Iranian targets near Russian bases in Syria: Reports

Israeli fighter jets hit pro-Iranian targets in Syria on Sunday, with some of the targets located near Russia's main military bases in the country. The attacks reportedly targeted sites in the city of Tartus, which is on Syria's Mediterranean coast, about 20 miles north of Lebanon's border, and sites near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Tartus is the home region of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
