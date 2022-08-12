Read full article on original website
Related
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
Don’t Miss Moline’s Movie In The Park Scheduled for Friday
Movies in the park have been very popular this year, and they aren't over yet! You can catch the rescheduled movie in the park with Moline Parks and Recreation Department this Friday on August 19th kicking off at 8:15 pm. You catch this free movie at Browning Park on 15th...
Muscatine fire leaves 2 pets dead
Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the […]
ourquadcities.com
Moline gets $3 million grant for street reconstruction
Moline’s plan to reconstruct 7th Avenue between 12th and 23rd streets – including the addition of a traffic roundabout at 23rd Street and upgrading the entire corridor for multimodal traffic – has received a $3 million boost through a State of Illinois Main Streets Capital Program grant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Speeding Movers in East Moline to hold ribbon-cutting
Speeding Movers, LLC will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 to celebrate their new location at 490 19th Street in East Moline. An Open House will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 1:30. Guests will be treated to appetizers and a free raffle.
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams […]
Enjoy ‘Fun in the Sun’ at Clinton Area Rod Club show
The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be […]
QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington mobile home fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police and fire departments are investigating a fire Friday night. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters first on...
ourquadcities.com
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
The Story Of My Terrifying Rollover Crash on 3rd Street in Davenport
I wasn't on air yesterday afternoon and I think I have a fairly valid reason why. Monday morning, around 9:00, after I had just gotten my iced coffee, I was involved in a rollover crash at LeClaire & 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. As in, I was in the car that rolled over a couple of times.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
nrgmediadixon.com
LoCash is Coming to the BLVD Pub and Grill in Sterling this Saturday Night, Get Your Tickets Today
The Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling will be celebrating their Birthday Bash this Saturday night starting at 5pm. The 2022 Boulevard Birthday Bash starring LoCash will be held outside at the Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling (2501 Ave E.) Tickets are on sale right now at the Boulevard...
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
ourquadcities.com
Wine Walk strolls into Village of East Davenport
The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Village of East Davenport. Visitors can stop by one of the three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater. Get a wristband and commemorative 2022 Wine Walk Wine Glass with your $25 cash donation, pick up a map of more than 25 participating businesses, and listen to live music by five bands.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Approves Golf Cart and Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance
In a 6-2 vote, Monmouth City Council has approved the ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts and non-highway vehicles within the City of Monmouth. Individuals seeking to register a golf cart or non-highway vehicle will need to pass inspection by the Monmouth Police Department and pay an annual registration fee of $50. Communications Director Ken Helms shares regulations that will need to be implemented on the vehicle:
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2