abcnews4.com
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
abcnews4.com
Metal detectors at DD4 will not be implemented for start of school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new school year starts Tuesday for Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4). However, the implementation of safety programs that were expected to be ready this year might be on hold. In January, ABC News 4 broke the news that DD4 was the first...
abcnews4.com
Ready 4 School: Here's what BCSD parents need to know
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s officially here! Back to school is on, and it’s the first day of school for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). For the first time since the pandemic, BCSD is starting the year fully in person, and officials say they have been preparing for this day for a while by filling some big holes in their district.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County School District website features page with bus delay details
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday!. With students starting the year fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the district spent the summer preparing its schools for the first day. Ready 4...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County School District to hold board meeting Tuesday evening
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 16 at the Colleton County School District Board Room. The meeting- which is also being live streamed- will begin at 6 p.m. Members of the public will be able to watch the stream on the Colleton County School District YouTube channel, where a recording of the meeting will also be posted after.
abcnews4.com
Trident Medical Center marks start of school year with 'Blessing of the Children'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Trident Medical Center will host its inaugural Blessing of the Children. The event is scheduled for Monday, August 15, at 9 a.m. at Trident Medical Center's hospital cafeteria. It will be led by Trident Health Chaplain Janet Edwards. “We come to work as...
abcnews4.com
Summerville High lockdown lifted after report of weapon determined to be pellet gun
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville High School officials say a morning lockdown has been lifted after reports of a student with a weapon were determined to be a pellet gun. School administration sent a message to parents and guardians saying they were notified of a possible "possession involving a...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Summerville Officer of the Year goes above and beyond to serve town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we are taking you to Summerville to meet Officer Jasmine Deese. She goes above and beyond to hep her community, but you won’t hear her bragging about it. For her, it's all about making Flowertown the best place to live. “I just woke...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
abcnews4.com
DAV, RecruitMilitary hosting virtual, all-veteran job fair
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On August 16th, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a national, all-veterans job fair. More than 116 employers will be looking for the unique talents of America's veterans in various industries, including construction, medical administration, and logistics. The opportunities will range from entry level to senior management.
abcnews4.com
Summerville Orchestra seeking musicians, hosting open auditions
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Orchestra is looking to add new members and given musicians the opportunity to play with some of the area's top, amateur musicians. This season, the orchestra is looking for harp, cello, bass, and French horn players in particular. However, all who wish to...
abcnews4.com
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Stoplights working again after temporarily going out at Highway 17 and IOP Connector
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:04 PM): Police say the lights are working once again. Mount Pleasant Police are on the scene of heavy congestion at Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. Police say traffic lights in all directions are currently out at the intersection. Crews are working...
abcnews4.com
Shelter cats get renovated spaces at Charleston Animal Society thanks to charity program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society says its cat spaces will be renovated by The Jackson Galaxy Project in the coming weeks. The Jackson Galaxy Project is a program of Greater Good Charities. It designed the renovation plans for the cat spaces using its Operation Catification design principles.
abcnews4.com
Second Sunday returns to King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort raises nearly $135K for Ukrainian sister city
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Beaufort says it has raised $135,525 to help the City of Ostroh in Ukraine. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all our donors, and especially for so many people in our City for stepping up to help Ukraine,” Murray said. “We never expected that our campaign would grow the way it did, and we appreciate all who took this to heart.”
abcnews4.com
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
abcnews4.com
Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
