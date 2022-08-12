ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Ready 4 School: Here's what BCSD parents need to know

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s officially here! Back to school is on, and it’s the first day of school for the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). For the first time since the pandemic, BCSD is starting the year fully in person, and officials say they have been preparing for this day for a while by filling some big holes in their district.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
abcnews4.com

Colleton County School District to hold board meeting Tuesday evening

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 16 at the Colleton County School District Board Room. The meeting- which is also being live streamed- will begin at 6 p.m. Members of the public will be able to watch the stream on the Colleton County School District YouTube channel, where a recording of the meeting will also be posted after.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Hotline#Ccsd
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DAV, RecruitMilitary hosting virtual, all-veteran job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On August 16th, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a national, all-veterans job fair. More than 116 employers will be looking for the unique talents of America's veterans in various industries, including construction, medical administration, and logistics. The opportunities will range from entry level to senior management.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Orchestra seeking musicians, hosting open auditions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Orchestra is looking to add new members and given musicians the opportunity to play with some of the area's top, amateur musicians. This season, the orchestra is looking for harp, cello, bass, and French horn players in particular. However, all who wish to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Second Sunday returns to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort raises nearly $135K for Ukrainian sister city

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Beaufort says it has raised $135,525 to help the City of Ostroh in Ukraine. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all our donors, and especially for so many people in our City for stepping up to help Ukraine,” Murray said. “We never expected that our campaign would grow the way it did, and we appreciate all who took this to heart.”
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy