Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD approves budget with tax increase
The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023. At its special-call meeting, the board will request $11.4 million from the city council from ad valorem taxes for operations. The approval comes a week after the first public budget hearing. The request...
Commercial Dispatch
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Three CMS teachers attended training for new STEAM curriculum
MOBILE, Ala. — Three teachers from Columbus Middle School were in Mobile July 18-22 for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum. Beginning this school year, CMS will employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum. A total of...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Commercial Dispatch
City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years
Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
fox40jackson.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Ruffin named chair of associate nursing program at The W
Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge. Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury. Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order. Fisher was a customer there...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 8-14-22
A rose to Dennis Dupree Sr., who has come out of retirement to serve as interim Superintendent of Schools for the Columbus Municipal School District. The CMSD board announced Dupree’s hiring on Thursday, two days after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Cherie Labat, who had been superintendent since 2018. No doubt, Dupree steps into a challenging role in leading the district as a search for a new superintendent begins. His familiarity with the district — where he worked in a variety of positions from 1992 to 2007 — will help him in this role. Dupree spent 12 years as superintendent at the Clarksdale School District before retiring in 2019, experience that should benefit him greatly in this important time for the district. We commend Dupree for his willingness to accept the challenge and wish him success.
wcbi.com
Commercial Dispatch
Jiben Roy: Commentary on recent issues
A couple of weeks back, Dispatch columnist Slim Smith wrote, citing Franklin Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship in one’s own way, freedom of want and freedom from fear. I do agree with Mr. Smith that the first two are universally accepted in the...
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
Commercial Dispatch
Ricky Roberts
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ricky Junior Roberts, 64, died Aug. 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with BJ Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Barnesville Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
