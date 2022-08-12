Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Woman forced to put down all five dogs after contracting ultra-rare disease in UK first
One devastated dog-lover was put in an agonising position when she had to put down her five beloved dogs after they contracted an incredibly rare disease. Wendy Hayes, 61, had just started fostering a Belarusian rescue dog when she and her other four canine companions contracted Brucella canis from the infected pup.
Mum trying to wean toddler off dummies fuming after they get dog hooked too
A mum has unintentionally doubled her problems after her attempt to wean her toddler off dummies led to the family dog getting hooked on them too. Gemma Hill has been trying to consciously uncouple her 18-month-old daughter Bonnie Howards from her comforters for two months with zero success. The youngster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Viewers Delighted by 'Diva' Cat Who 'Upstaged' Opera Singer
The video went on as the two traded verses before the TikTok poster could not continue because she was laughing too much.
Do You Clean Your Dog’s Bowl After Every Use?
The Food and Drug Administration is reminding dog owners that they should be cleaning their dog's food bowl every day to avoid bacteria and general contamination. Pet food and dish handling involves potential health risks for both dogs and people, especially those with compromised immune systems. Multiple outbreaks of bacterial illness among dogs and humans have occurred as a result of contaminated dog food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night
Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
dailyphew.com
Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite
After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
pethelpful.com
Yorkie's Over-the-Top Reaction to Seeing a Squirrel Outside Is Just the Best
We all have things that make us angry. Some of us might get frustrated by bad drivers, others might get mad when their roommates don't wash the dishes properly. This one Yorkie's pet peeve is squirrels, and he is sure to let them know about it. Recently, @spartytheyorkie posted a...
Woman lets friend breastfeed her baby so she can have 'a few drinks'
A woman on TikTok has revealed that she let her friend breastfeed her baby, after she'd had 'a few drinks'. TikToker @gregariously_grace shared a video online of her friend breastfeeding, captioning the clip: “When you’re a few drinks in so you let your friend nurse your baby.”. @gregariously_grace...
pethelpful.com
Corgi's Reaction to Not Getting Mom's Full Attention Makes Us LOL
Dogs make the best companions, but they're also pretty demanding too. One thing they constantly need? Attention. Yep, forget ever going to the bathroom alone or trying to watch TV without a companion. Dogs are so needy! Just take one Corgi on TikTok, who was giving his owner some series attitude when they weren't giving him their focus.
Genius airport hand luggage trick has people seriously divided
It's no secret that airlines can charge a lot of money when you bring extra luggage on a flight, and this has prompted some to come up with creative solutions. Now, one seemingly genius solution to this problem has been shared on TikTok, but it's left viewers completely divided. Watch below:
animalwellnessmagazine.com
The dangers of dog treats, chews and toys and the safe option
Did you know that according to Bow Wow Labs, there are over 200,000 dog choking incidents each year in the U.S. alone? Unfortunately, the main causes of choking for dogs come from their favorite things in the world — their treats, chews and toys. . . and even owner’s socks, and yes, underwear.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload
The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
pethelpful.com
Cat's Human-Like Reaction to New Baby Tugs at the Heartstrings
Having a baby isn't just a big step for you and your partner — you're also changing your pet's whole world too. You're basically making your animal a big brother or a big sister and we all know that that transition can be tricky. Thankfully, one couple doesn't have to worry about this with their cat Junior and their new baby girl June. The two get along a house on fire, and a video on TikTok proves it.
Many Cat Lovers Are Giving Their Cats Unwanted Affection, Study Suggests
A new study reveals that people who consider themselves knowledgeable and experienced cat parents may in fact be giving their felines too much affection – or at least not putting it across in the best way. Previous research has helped to establish how cats should be handled to put...
This Good Dog Took Learning to Sit to the Next Level
Sometimes dogs take their owner's directions a little too far, and that's exactly what happened for one really good dog on TikTok. The dog, whose name is Charlie, has his own TikTok account, @chuckthedo0d, and his owner posted a video showing Charlie's extreme talent for sitting. The new video has...
Mum shares how she holidays in mansions 'for free' with her children
A savvy mum has revealed how she saves thousands on holiday accommodation in the UK, even staying in huge mansion properties with her family 'for free'. Jenna, 33, from Worksop, runs a DIY travel business known as The Travel Mum, which provides trips for a fraction of the price of package holidays.
Tyla
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0