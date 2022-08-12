ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
1390 Granite City Sports

Do You Clean Your Dog’s Bowl After Every Use?

The Food and Drug Administration is reminding dog owners that they should be cleaning their dog's food bowl every day to avoid bacteria and general contamination. Pet food and dish handling involves potential health risks for both dogs and people, especially those with compromised immune systems. Multiple outbreaks of bacterial illness among dogs and humans have occurred as a result of contaminated dog food.
dailyphew.com

This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
pethelpful.com

Corgi's Reaction to Not Getting Mom's Full Attention Makes Us LOL

Dogs make the best companions, but they're also pretty demanding too. One thing they constantly need? Attention. Yep, forget ever going to the bathroom alone or trying to watch TV without a companion. Dogs are so needy! Just take one Corgi on TikTok, who was giving his owner some series attitude when they weren't giving him their focus.
Tyla

Genius airport hand luggage trick has people seriously divided

It's no secret that airlines can charge a lot of money when you bring extra luggage on a flight, and this has prompted some to come up with creative solutions. Now, one seemingly genius solution to this problem has been shared on TikTok, but it's left viewers completely divided. Watch below:
animalwellnessmagazine.com

The dangers of dog treats, chews and toys and the safe option

Did you know that according to Bow Wow Labs, there are over 200,000 dog choking incidents each year in the U.S. alone? Unfortunately, the main causes of choking for dogs come from their favorite things in the world — their treats, chews and toys. . . and even owner’s socks, and yes, underwear.
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Lamb Walking With a Wheelchair Is Total Cuteness Overload

The unfortunate reality is that just like humans, there are some animals that need assistance to walk. They might've lost a leg or even use in their legs. This proves to be a challenge for them to get up and move, which we all know is crucial to staying healthy. So what's an animal to do? Thankfully there are tools to help them out and it's beyond adorable!
pethelpful.com

Cat's Human-Like Reaction to New Baby Tugs at the Heartstrings

Having a baby isn't just a big step for you and your partner — you're also changing your pet's whole world too. You're basically making your animal a big brother or a big sister and we all know that that transition can be tricky. Thankfully, one couple doesn't have to worry about this with their cat Junior and their new baby girl June. The two get along a house on fire, and a video on TikTok proves it.
Parade

This Good Dog Took Learning to Sit to the Next Level

Sometimes dogs take their owner's directions a little too far, and that's exactly what happened for one really good dog on TikTok. The dog, whose name is Charlie, has his own TikTok account, @chuckthedo0d, and his owner posted a video showing Charlie's extreme talent for sitting. The new video has...
Tyla

Mum shares how she holidays in mansions 'for free' with her children

A savvy mum has revealed how she saves thousands on holiday accommodation in the UK, even staying in huge mansion properties with her family 'for free'. Jenna, 33, from Worksop, runs a DIY travel business known as The Travel Mum, which provides trips for a fraction of the price of package holidays.
