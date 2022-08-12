Read full article on original website
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character
Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Announces Engagement: PHOTOS
Chicago Fire actor Chris Mansa, who played Mason on the tenth season of the show, just announced his engagement on Instagram. “Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” the actor wrote in his caption. He continued, writing, “In case it’s not clear,...
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Teri Reeves, Who Played Matt Casey’s Ex-Fiancé, Left the Show
Before we had “Brettsy,” the Chicago Fire couple Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett, fans met Casey’s fiancé Hallie Thomas. Played by actress Teri Reeves, Hallie made her Chicago Fire debut during the NBC drama’s very first episode. She shared a complicated relationship with Matt Casey for much of season one. Later though, Reeves’ character was killed off. Now, about a decade following her exit, fans are wondering, why did Teri Reeves leave in the first place?
How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
How old is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire?
Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the resident veteran of Chicago Fire. He’s been on the job for longer than anyone but Mouch (Christian Stolte), and he always seems to have a useful bit of advice for the younger 51 members. Being that Herrmann is the senior member of the...
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have just revealed the fate of one character. The drama show follows the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The show currently has 10 seasons, with the 11th season underway. Season...
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed
New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer
Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11
Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?
Sydney Mikayla’s General Hospital Co-Stars Cheer Her Big Announcement
Trina’s former portrayer took to Instagram to break the news. Sydney Mikayla will be back on TV soon; you just, uh, won’t be able to see her. She recently shared via an Instagram post that she had landed a role in an animated show that isn’t just any old animated show.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
