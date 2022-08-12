Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
How Do We Solve Depletion? Operationalize Resilience
Don’t Ask How Your People Are Doing; Ask This Instead. 47 million Americans left their jobs last year, and the trend known as the Great Resignation seems to be continuing as near-record numbers of people keep quitting. Beyond the headaches for hiring managers and the people left behind to pick up the slack, the statistics should give leaders pause to ponder what organizations should be doing differently.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication and Public Image
Strategic Communication is the management of organizational communication to achieve specific objectives. It includes the development and implementation of plans, programs, and activities to influence or change attitudes beliefs, or behaviors of target audiences. In short, Strategic Communication is about getting your message across to others to achieve your desired...
Comments / 0