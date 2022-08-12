Read full article on original website
More than 200,000 Covid bonus check applications denied
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 214,000 Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check. The Department of Labor and Industry says more than 1.2 million health care workers and others applied for the bonus checks. The “Hero Pay” checks are coming from $500 million set aside...
Fall Turkey Season Set, Apply Online
North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set with 3,975 licenses available to hunters, 150 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed because of a low turkey population. Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, interested in applying can submit an online application through the North...
Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
Fargo school board to reconsider reciting Pledge of Allegiance prior to meetings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board will take another look at its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A special meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening. The board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, something that only began in March. It did not affect classrooms or other activities.
Minnesota State Fair gun ban upheld
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A lawsuit over a Minnesota State Fair gun ban has been dismissed. A Federal judge has ruled that organizers have the right to stop people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The lawsuit accused the State Agricultural Society, which runs the fair, of violating people’s...
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
DNR invites conversation about #deer
Public can talk with local wildlife staff about deer in their area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to talk with DNR staff about deer on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On that day, wildlife managers throughout the state will be available to discuss deer-related topics in local area offices or by phone.
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
Fargo high rise demolition not likely to happen until 2023
FARGO (KFGO) – The vacant Lashkowitz High Rise on the southern edge of downtown Fargo will not be coming down in 2022 as originally planned. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FHRA) is subcontracting the work to remove the building’s asbestos starting soon, and demolition is now slated for 2023.
NDSU #1 in AFCA FCS Football rankings
WACO, TX – Defending national champion North Dakota State will begin the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Monday, Aug. 15. North Dakota State went 14-1 overall and won its ninth national title in 11 seasons last...
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
GF Police respond to disturbance involving a gun
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say was an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun. Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving the gun. The men were fighting by the time...
VIDEO: Sheriff Bergquist remembered as friend, mentor at MSUM funeral service
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been remembered as a friend, mentor, and humble person who preferred to have others receive recognition. Hundreds of people attended his funeral service at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse on the MSUM campus Monday. He began his law enforcement career as a volunteer with the Moorhead-Clay Police Reserve in 1979. He worked for the Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead Police Depts. before he was elected sheriff in 2002. He was also a member of the Dilworth Fire Dept.
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
Redhawks Rally For Come-From-Behind Win Against Canaries
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-28) scored four runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to flip the script on the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-48) on Monday night and opened the four-game series with a 6-4 win. Ben Allison started his first game of...
RedHawks finish off weekend sweep of Chicago
FARGO, N.D. — With what could be a preview of the American Association Finals in September, the West Division-leading Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a big win and a series sweep over the East Division-leading Chicago Dogs, 6-4 on Sunday, in front of 2,645 fans. RedHawks starting pitcher Peyton...
