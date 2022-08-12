ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx entrepreneur and philantropist Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr. passes away at 95

Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr., President of EASCO Boiler Corporation, passed away at the age on 95 on Aug. 9, 2022. “Leon” as he was affectionately known, was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mentor to dozens. He will always be remembered as both a titan and trailblazer in the boiler industry. Leon made the Eastmond name synonymous with boilers.
