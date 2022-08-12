Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amny.com
Bronx entrepreneur and philantropist Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr. passes away at 95
Arlington Leon Eastmond Jr., President of EASCO Boiler Corporation, passed away at the age on 95 on Aug. 9, 2022. “Leon” as he was affectionately known, was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mentor to dozens. He will always be remembered as both a titan and trailblazer in the boiler industry. Leon made the Eastmond name synonymous with boilers.
amny.com
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
amny.com
Governors Island school building to double in size under new expansion plan
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced planned expansions to the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School on Governors Island, which will double the size of the school building. The expansion is part of a partnership between the Department of Education (DOE), Trust for Governors Island and the New York...
amny.com
John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes among star-studded headliners of 2022 New York Comedy Festival
The country’s largest comedy festival is coming back to New York City with a bang this fall. The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) is returning for its 18th year from Nov. 7-13. For the first time ever, the shows will span from New York City out to Nassau County’s UBS Arena.
Comments / 0