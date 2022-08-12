Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD approves budget with tax increase
The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023. At its special-call meeting, the board will request $11.4 million from the city council from ad valorem taxes for operations. The approval comes a week after the first public budget hearing. The request...
wcbi.com
Columbus has a new interim police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new man in the Chief’s office at Columbus Police Department. Monday was Assistant Chief Doran Johnson’s day on the job as Interim Chief. Johnson will be running the department while the City Council and Mayor search for a permanent replacement...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Ruffin named chair of associate nursing program at The W
Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Three CMS teachers attended training for new STEAM curriculum
MOBILE, Ala. — Three teachers from Columbus Middle School were in Mobile July 18-22 for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum. Beginning this school year, CMS will employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum. A total of...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Edna James
COLUMBUS — Edna Louis James, 78, died Aug. 3, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Steve James officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements.
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Commercial Dispatch
Jerry Copeland
VERNON, Ala. — Jerry Copeland, 83, died Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Lonnel Plyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Doris McCollum
SHUQUALAK — Doris E. McCollum, 84, died Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with the Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McCollum was born to the late...
Commercial Dispatch
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
Commercial Dispatch
Wallace Miles Jr.
STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Commercial Dispatch
City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years
Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball sweeps Grenada on the road
GRENADA — Starkville High School volleyball defeated Grenada in Monday’s away match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-7, 25-21 and 26-24, with the first set being the most dominant performance from the Yellow Jackets so far in a set this season. Starkville improved to 3-6 with the win and...
wtva.com
BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
