ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CDC ends routine school testing, social distancing recommendations

By AJ Jondonero, Eileen Lehpamer
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkhjM_0hEqv05800

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students could be experiencing a completely back-to-normal school experience this fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s no longer recommending students avoid mixing with students in other classrooms. It also said “test-to-stay” is no longer necessary. If a child comes into close contact with an infected person, they do not have to show a negative test to stay in school.

“Because we are no longer recommending quarantine, we are no longer including infection on ‘test-to-stay, because the practice of handling exposures would involve masking rather than quarantine, and ‘test-to-stay’ is an alternative to quarantine,” Greta Massetti from the CDC said.

For the rest of New Yorkers, the CDC said they no longer need to stay 6 feet apart — or quarantine — if exposed to a person who has contracted COVID-19.

Instead, the CDC said people should just wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day five. If someone tests positive, the isolation period is five days. On day six, if a person’s clear, they should just wear a mask until day 10.

Sign up for PIX11’s Daily Newsletter for all the news you need to know

Why is this all happening now?

“We have a very high level of people who are either vaccinated or have had prior infections or both, so based on the latest data, it’s around 95% of the population,” Massetti said.

New Yorkers sounded off on what they thought of the development.

“We’re two years, most people should be vaccinated, and when you look around no one cares about being 6 feet apart — we’re not 6 feet apart, and we’re not even wearing masks,” said Matthew Huang, an Upper West Side resident.

Joseph Asch, a father from Staten Island, said, “I have mixed feelings. I’m all over the place with a lot of these new rules and the rules they’re coming up with.”

Individual schools and school districts can make their own choices regarding policies and procedures. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president, said this is “welcome news for schools.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC schools COVID health, safety guidelines announced

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just weeks to go before students and teachers head back to New York City classrooms, the Department of Education released COVID guidelines for the upcoming academic year on Tuesday. While vaccination is required for DOE employees, visitors to school buildings and students who participate in high-risk extracurricular activities, it is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Women in the workplace: What they face and what should be done

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are a million fewer women in the workplace compared to the last two years, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For those still in the workforce, and those looking to get back in, there are challenges they are left to face. Securing child care and enduring […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Gotham Gazette

To Address the Crisis at Rikers, Invest in Public Health Now

July 15, 2022 marked the day that 34-year-old Michael Lopez died of an overdose in a mental observation unit at the Rikers Island jail, bringing the number of lives lost under New York City Department of Correction custody this year to 11. Mr. Lopez’s death and the broader public health and humanitarian crises at Rikers demand that we reimagine true public safety through a lens of community care, rather than more punishment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater

Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Normal School#New Yorkers
PIX11

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks selling cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, Maddrey said. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

NYC-area airport delay advisories over staffing issue lifted

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staffing issues that threatened delays at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia airports on Monday have been resolved, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted on Monday afternoon that it would be reducing the flow of air traffic around New York City due to “unexpected staff availability,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketplace.org

Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike

Applying to college can be pretty daunting. A student needs to get a high school transcript, collect letters of recommendation and write those admissions essays. Some colleges and universities are offering a simpler option known as direct admissions, where a school simply looks at a student’s grades (sometimes test scores) and makes an up-or-down decision before a student fills out an application. Advocates say it helps students consider schools they might not otherwise — and helps schools attract more tuition-paying students.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

‘Unexpected’ staffing issue leads to delays at JFK, Newark, LaGuardia airports: FAA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Flights could be delayed by two hours at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia airports Monday because of staffing issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The staff availability problems were “unexpected,” according to the FAA. “The FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft around New York City […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy