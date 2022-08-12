CDC ends routine school testing, social distancing recommendations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students could be experiencing a completely back-to-normal school experience this fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s no longer recommending students avoid mixing with students in other classrooms. It also said “test-to-stay” is no longer necessary. If a child comes into close contact with an infected person, they do not have to show a negative test to stay in school.

“Because we are no longer recommending quarantine, we are no longer including infection on ‘test-to-stay, because the practice of handling exposures would involve masking rather than quarantine, and ‘test-to-stay’ is an alternative to quarantine,” Greta Massetti from the CDC said.

For the rest of New Yorkers, the CDC said they no longer need to stay 6 feet apart — or quarantine — if exposed to a person who has contracted COVID-19.

Instead, the CDC said people should just wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day five. If someone tests positive, the isolation period is five days. On day six, if a person’s clear, they should just wear a mask until day 10.

Why is this all happening now?

“We have a very high level of people who are either vaccinated or have had prior infections or both, so based on the latest data, it’s around 95% of the population,” Massetti said.

New Yorkers sounded off on what they thought of the development.

“We’re two years, most people should be vaccinated, and when you look around no one cares about being 6 feet apart — we’re not 6 feet apart, and we’re not even wearing masks,” said Matthew Huang, an Upper West Side resident.

Joseph Asch, a father from Staten Island, said, “I have mixed feelings. I’m all over the place with a lot of these new rules and the rules they’re coming up with.”

Individual schools and school districts can make their own choices regarding policies and procedures. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president, said this is “welcome news for schools.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.