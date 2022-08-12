Manchester’s school supply drive ends today

MANCHESTER — Today is the final day officials will accept donations for the school supply drive for needy students being run by the town’s Human Services Administration.

WHAT: The town’s Human Services Administration is collecting and redistributing donations for school supplies for the 2022-23 school year.

WHEN: The collection ends today, but those interested in donating afterwards can still reach out to the Human Services Administration. Donations will be distributed the week of Aug. 22.

HOW: To donate, contact Lisa Fusco at lfusco@manchesterct.gov or 860-647-3092; or Kimberly Sullivan at 860-647-3096 or kims@manchesterct.gov. Those looking to receive donations can sign up online at: https://form.jotform.com/221586408010044