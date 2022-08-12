ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester’s school supply drive ends today

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER — Today is the final day officials will accept donations for the school supply drive for needy students being run by the town’s Human Services Administration.

WHAT: The town’s Human Services Administration is collecting and redistributing donations for school supplies for the 2022-23 school year.

WHEN: The collection ends today, but those interested in donating afterwards can still reach out to the Human Services Administration. Donations will be distributed the week of Aug. 22.

HOW: To donate, contact Lisa Fusco at lfusco@manchesterct.gov or 860-647-3092; or Kimberly Sullivan at 860-647-3096 or kims@manchesterct.gov. Those looking to receive donations can sign up online at: https://form.jotform.com/221586408010044

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Back to School Celebration Held at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford Public Schools held a back-to-school celebration at Dunkin' Donuts Park Tuesday. There were free backpacks and school supplies for Hartford Public Schools students. The first day of school in Hartford is Aug. 29 and families arrived and lined up for the event. The school department said the Office of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare to host back-to-school resource fair

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living is holding a back-to-school resource fair on Friday to help families and students prepare for the upcoming school year. The resource fair showcases the many services available for families in the community. Melissa Deasy, the director of residential and ancillary services at the Institute of […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Education
Manchester, CT
Society
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Town, 8th District share financials for possible merger

MANCHESTER — The Eighth Utilities District Board of Directors took no action at its meeting Monday night on a proposed merger of fire and sewer services with the town, but said its financial records were submitted to the town and the matter remains under consideration. WHAT: The Eighth Utilities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown receives its first application for a cannabis dispensary

MIDDLETOWN — A cannabis shop may soon become Middletown’s latest business offering. A year after Connecticut legalized marijuana, the city has gotten an application for a cannabis shop to fill the old Bank of America building at 895 Washington St., to the west of the Starbucks restaurant on Route 66.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer

MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Scribe

82 - 84 Church Street

HAMDEN!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 3 BDRM 1 BATH 3RD FLOOR APT - Hamden!!! Spacious 3rd floor ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** 3 bedroom apt freshly painted and renovated. Features wood look vinyl floors, kitchen with plenty of cabinets stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash and coin operated laundry (basement). Convenient to highways and close to shopping.
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford

(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
HARTFORD, CT
yale.edu

Yale community investment program supports Black-owned businesses

In mid-June, Yale University Properties, the City of New Haven, and the downtown community celebrated the opening of Philly’s A Taste of Philadelphia, an independently owned, Black-owned restaurant located at 1008 Chapel Street. The restaurant, owned and operated by Shem Adams, serves authentic Philadelphia-style cheesesteak sandwiches. For Adams, who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
296
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy