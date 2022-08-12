Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
TikTok’s new text-to-image tool lets you create trippy pictures
TikTok has decided to jump on board with the emergence of new text-to-image AI tools. The platform now offers its own, albeit pretty basic, text-to-image AI that you can find inside the TikTok app itself. The insanely popular video app recently added a new AI feature (thanks, Verge) that lets...
knowtechie.com
YouTube is working on a ‘channel store’ for streaming services
YouTube is reportedly working on a ‘channel store’ where users can purchase subscriptions for different streaming services. The new service will look and function like a streaming services marketplace. This much was revealed by the Wall Street Journal. The publication stressed that the channel store has been in...
knowtechie.com
The Lepow C2 monitor is a must-have upgrade for your workstation
After working at a desktop with multiple monitors set up, it can be hard to go back to having just one monitor on your laptop. That’s why a portable monitor, like the Lepow C2 Series, can be such a valuable piece of tech. Today, we will check out the...
knowtechie.com
OneOdio’s FM1 is an affordable microphone for gamers and streamers
While most gaming headsets tend to come with their own microphone, it’s hard to beat the recording quality of a standalone microphone. And you don’t have to break the bank to find one that sounds good for your Discord or recording needs. Today, we’re going to take a...
RELATED PEOPLE
knowtechie.com
Sony is running a huge Amazon sale on headphones and earbuds
Sony makes some of the best headphones and earbuds on the planet. And if you’re looking to try them, Amazon is hosting a massive sale on various options with discounts up to 55% off. So, what’s up for grabs? A whole lot. At a glance, we counted roughly 15...
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
knowtechie.com
Walmart+ subscribers are getting Paramount+ for free
Walmart has just announced a new benefit to bring its Walmart+ service more in line with what Amazon Prime offers to its customers. The giant box-store retailer has added Paramount+ as a perk for its subscribers. The company revealed its new partnership in a press release on its website earlier...
knowtechie.com
Android 13 is now available on Pixel phones
Android 13 is and heading to Pixel phones. Usually, Google waits until its yearly Pixel phones are ready, but it seems that the company decided to release things earlier this time. Last year, we had to wait until October to get our hands on Android 12, and even then it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Amazon loves this $130 Fanttik tire inflator – get it now for just $85
Inflating your tire repeatedly can get old quickly, but not when you have the powerful Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator and portable air compressor. Come August 18, you can grab it for $84.97 instead of $129.97 in Amazon’s deal of the day. This robust air pump is a must-have...
knowtechie.com
Mac users: Update Zoom right now, major security flaw patched
Zoom has rushed out an important update for its macOS app, which patches a big security hole. The fix is for the auto-update process, which could let an attacker take over your system. The issue was first found by a security researcher, Patrick Wardle. A combination of issues adds up...
knowtechie.com
LINNER launches NOVA, antibacterial hearing aids with unprecedented features
The highly-expected LINNER NOVA is officially coming out in 2022. They’ve designed this latest Bluetooth hearing aids device for people with moderate to severe hearing loss. Unlike conventional hearing aids products, LINNER NOVA allows users to easily perform self-fitting tests at home through the LINNER HA APP. With medical-grade...
knowtechie.com
Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps
Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
New Tesla milestone shows how far it lags behind other automakers
Tesla has just hit a milestone mark of 3 million total cars produced in the company’s lifetime. That might sound like a lot, but when compared to other auto manufacturers, the numbers aren’t that impressive at all. Tesla CEO and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recently took to Twitter...
knowtechie.com
Save $300 on this Powerworks portable power station, now $199
With the 540Wh Powerworks portable power station, you’ve all the power you need whether at home, camping or in your RV. It packs enough juice to power up to ten devices for hours on end, even a weekend. This powerful 500W rated power generator also comes equipped with ten ports.
knowtechie.com
How to update your Apple Watch
Apple releases Apple Watch updates every so often during the year. Major upgrades come once a year when Apple releases the next version of watchOS. Most updates are bug fixes, but some will give you new functionality. We’ll show you how to keep your Apple Watch up to date. This...
Comments / 0