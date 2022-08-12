Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Seattle, Des Moines & Arbor Heights

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Seattle, Des Moines and Arbor Heights.

The first Open House is a new 1-1/2 story home in a fully-fenced corner lot in the Lakedrige neighborhood of Seattle:

Are you tired of looking and looking at houses without finding ‘the one’?

Welcome to your new 1 1/2 story home in a fully fenced corner lot in the Lakedrige neighborhood of Seattle.

Minutes away from schools, parks, restaurants, freeway access, casino, bowling, and more! This home features an oversized kitchen with eating space and many kitchen cabinets.

The 2-car detached garage offers ample space to store all your tools and more.

RV parking on the driveway, fruit trees in the backyard, and a basketball hoop to keep you in shape.

Three bedrooms plus a BONUS ROOM that you can use as a home office, gym, rec room, meditation room, or whatever you like!

Come see it for yourself!

Buyer and buyer’s agent to verify all information.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 13: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 6901 S. 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $580,000

MLS Number: 1981470

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1945

Approx. House SqFt: 1,340 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,496 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a lovely North-Hill home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac looking for a new story:

Original owner, 1st time on market with loads of opportunity for a lucky buyer.

Hardwoods throughout main hidden under carpet for years will gleam like new again.

Bright & open living room w/ fireplace.

Large eat-in kitchen that opens up to a spacious deck and fenced pvt backyard.

3 beds & bath up and additional family room w/ fireplace and bar downstairs.

Utility/storage & laundry room w/ half bath as well as a flex/work from home space room off the garage.

Freshly painted w/ all new baseboard trim just ready for some upgrades.

Location is a dream. Walk to North Hill primary school as well as Puget Sound & the vibrant Des Moines waterfront.

Close to light-rail & freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 13: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 20222 5th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $589,000

MLS Number: 1970103

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year built: 1962

Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is an Arbor Heights custom-built Roman Brick Rancher, ready for you to move right in OR update & potentially add 2nd story for Puget Sound/Olympic Mtns/Sunset views:

LOCATION: unique block of similarly-valued homes.

Cherish the deep front yard & there is even space for a big garden in the fenced backyard BOTH areas graced by artistic rockeries & mature plant specimens.

MAIN FLOOR: solid-wood floors in living/dining/hall & 2 bedrooms. Even a brick fireplace & spacious utility room with storage.

BASEMENT: 2 bedrooms, work area, 3/4 bath, all with windows, separate entrance (potential Short-Term Rental??).

Garage/Carport/Covered Patio+Deep Driveway. Metro Bus stop/1 block.

Enjoy closeness to Lincoln Park & all of West Seattle’s amenities.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 12: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9848 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $800,000

MLS Number: 1979394

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year built: 1950

Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,618 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP: