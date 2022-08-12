Squirrel With A Gun has been taking the internet by storm over the past few days, partly due to the game being exactly what it says in the title. The action adventure game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Daniel DeEntremont, an indie game creator. This is their first game, and it’s already proven to be pretty popular on social media. The latest trailer has already racked up 5,500 retweets on Twitter, and has been reposted on TikTok thousands of times.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO