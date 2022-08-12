Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Fortnite’ and ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover adds 4 skins and an adventure island
The playable character skins and a number of bonuses coming as a part of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover have been confirmed by Epic Games alongside a new trailer. With the Dragon Ball crossover starting today (August 16) there are four characters from the anime and manga franchise dropping in Fortnite. These include Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma.
NME
‘Starfield’ modders are already making a community patch
A group of modders are already putting a patch together in preparation for Starfield, assuming the state of the game’s launch after other Bethesda open-world titles. Called the Starfield Community Patch (via PCGamesN), this collective effort from a number of modders aims to “fix bugs, errors and other inconsistencies present in the game,” before it’s even out yet.
NME
Faze streamer Nickmercs promoted maskless event after TwitchCon reversal
Faze Clan’s Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has directly responded to TwitchCon’s recent mask and COVID vaccine mandate by saying a Faze event will be doing the opposite. Kolcheff’s statement comes as both Faze Clan and Twitch are holding events in San Diego, California this month, with TwitchCon...
NME
‘Phasmophobia’ players want smaller maps according to poll
Phasmophobia players have been voting on what types of maps they’d like to see added to the game, with a consensus forming around the idea that most are already too big. A post on the co-op horror game’s subreddit asked “which map type would you like to see?” earlier this week (August 12), with a number of the comments then discussing and showing some disdain for the large maps in the game (via PCGamesN).
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Rollerdrome’ review: flipping magic
I wish that every game had a sense of identity as strong as Rollerdrome’s. From the stunning title screen to every shot fired and explosion dodged, Rollerdrome feels like a cohesive package, sleekly put together to deliver euphoric shootouts one after another. Rollerdrome is a game of both rollerskating...
NME
‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ mod turns the game into ‘Futurama’
2003 classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run has been reimagined as the cartoon series Futurama using a mod. The “Futurama: Hit & Run” demo, which was created by Slurm Team, now has a short teaser trailer and is set to release to the public during late August to early September (via Dexerto).
NME
‘PUBG’ has gained 80,000 new players each day since going free-to-play
PUBG: Battlegrounds has gained 80,000 new players every day since switching to a free-to-play model, according to a new financial report released by its parent company Krafton. Back in January this year, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds changed its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds before switching to a free-to-play model. This appears to...
NME
New ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ game being published by Private Division
A brand new The Lord Of The Rings game is being developed by the games division of Weta Workshop and being published by Take-Two subsidiary Private Division. The title will be “set in the literary Middle-Earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien,” with Middle-Earth enterprises giving the Weta Workshop game studio “the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Ex-Konami employee addresses ‘P.T.’ delisting after eight years
The former Konami staff member responsible for putting up and taking down P.T. – the free teaser for the later cancelled Silent Hills – from storefronts has talked about the process of removing the game eight years after the fact. The first party lead for Konami at the...
NME
‘Mordhau’ is coming to Xbox and PlayStation soon
Popular medieval PC combat game Mordhau is finally coming to consoles. The 64-player first and third-person hack n’ slash game released on Steam in 2019, but it’s now coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at some point “soon.”. Revealed via IGN, little else...
NME
Disney and Marvel to host their first games showcase next month
Marvel and Disney are hosting their first-ever games showcase next month, which will feature be announcements, trailers and reveals for games from both companies. The event will stream live from the D23 expo next month, with a livestream for viewers at home scheduled for September 9 at 9PM BST / 1PM PT / 4PM ET.
NME
Xbox One sales less than half the PS4’s according to Brazilian court documents
A recent Brazilian court document has revealed the Xbox One’s sales compared to the PlayStation 4’s, with the PS4 being over double its competitor. The document (via GameLuster) is from Microsoft defending its upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard to CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), the Brazilian governmental branch that investigates competition issues. CADE announced in a document from August 9 that Sony’s PlayStation 4 sales were over double that of the Xbox One.
NME
‘Squirrel With A Gun’ lets you commit crimes against humanity
Squirrel With A Gun has been taking the internet by storm over the past few days, partly due to the game being exactly what it says in the title. The action adventure game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Daniel DeEntremont, an indie game creator. This is their first game, and it’s already proven to be pretty popular on social media. The latest trailer has already racked up 5,500 retweets on Twitter, and has been reposted on TikTok thousands of times.
Comments / 0