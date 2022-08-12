ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

By By LYNN ELBER and ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writers
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YX2zy_0hEquibW00

LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.

The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, according to the statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche, who's been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” the statement said. Such an injury is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.

“She is not expected to survive,” the statement said. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

On the morning of Aug. 5, Heche’s car smashed into a house in a neighborhood in west Los Angeles and a fire erupted with the car embedded inside the home.

Earlier Thursday, police said they were investigating Heche for driving under the influence. Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee said.

Toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital.

Evidence is still being gathered from the crash, police said, and they would present a case to prosecutors if it is warranted when the investigation is complete.

A representative for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

On Tuesday, Heche spokesperson Heather Duffy Boylston said she had been in a coma since after the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” Thursday's statement said. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche, 53, was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toofab.com

Anne Heche Dead at 53: Hollywood Mourns

Life support machines are keeping Anne's heart pumping so her organs can be harvested for donations. Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 following a fiery car crash on August 5. The accident left her in a coma. Anne's rep told TMZ on Friday the actress is "brain...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
The Independent

Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries

Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends. She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Anne Heche dead at 53 after injuries sustained from car crash

Anne Heche attends the 27th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In To Erase MS at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS) Actress Anne Heche, who sustained critical burns, significant pulmonary injury and severe anoxic brain injury after crashing her...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The family of Anne Heche said Friday that the actress' chances of survival are slim following a fiery car crash last week in Los Angeles. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," a representative for the family told CNN in a statement. "She is not expected to survive."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
Deadline

Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.  Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week. Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status. “As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy