Journal Inquirer
Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
Dime Bank looking to bring state-based branch into Vernon
VERNON — Norwich-based Dime Bank is looking to open a new location in Vernon, a move that would bring more state-based localized banking to the town, officials say. The financial institution has filed an application with the state Department of Banking and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a new branch at 135 Talcottville Road, according to a statement from the bank.
In tough times for police, Glastonbury promotes nine
GLASTONBURY — The town celebrated the promotions of nine local police officers Friday at what Chief Marshall Porter described as a difficult time for police. MOVING UP: Nine Glastonbury police officers, to ranks from agent to lieutenant. ‘FAMILY BUSINESS’: At least four of those promoted — Anthony Pagliughi, Danielle...
East Hartford Jets force winner-take-all Twilight League playoff final vs. Vernon Orioles
MIDDLETOWN — It took the East Hartford Jets three decades to win their first Greater Hartford Twilight League playoff title in 2020. After successfully defending their playoff crown a year ago, the Jets were flying high as they began their three-peat bid after taking a share of the regular-season title. But when the Hartford Colts knocked them to the ground with an opening-round upset, second-seeded East Hartford needed to show the heart of a champion.
Vietnam War memorial needs repairs
COVENTRY — The Town Council will meet tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex to discuss repairs needed to the state Vietnam War Memorial, which has shifted on its pedestal. What: The Coventry Town Council will discuss needed repairs to Connecticut Vietnam War Memorial. When: Tonight at 7:30...
Manchester Road Race registration opens Sept. 1
Runners interested in participating in the 86th running of the Manchester Road Race will get their first chance to register for the race next month. Online registration for the race opens Sept. 1, Road Race officials announced Monday morning.
Enfield to interview 3 law firms for tax assessment review
ENFIELD — The Town Council is scheduled for interviews this week with three law firms to discuss how the lawyers would conduct an independent review of the tax assessment process. Councilors will meet at an executive session Wednesday with the law offices of Lloyd L. Langhammer of New Haven,...
Town, 8th District share financials for possible merger
MANCHESTER — The Eighth Utilities District Board of Directors took no action at its meeting Monday night on a proposed merger of fire and sewer services with the town, but said its financial records were submitted to the town and the matter remains under consideration. WHAT: The Eighth Utilities...
Journal Inquirer
Judge rejects former mayor's request for release from prison
A federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by a former Connecticut mayor to have his sentence on child-sex charges shortened. Former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who has served 19 years of a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls, had requested compassionate release, citing in part the threat to his health from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directors to discuss Parkade, charter revisions Tuesday
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss the Redevelopment Agency recommendation to hire a new developer for the Broad Street Parkade site and the Charter Revision Commission final report. WHAT: The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting to discuss recommendations for the...
Journal Inquirer
Submariner pleads not guilty to killing wife with hammer
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old Navy submariner has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire in an attempt to kill their infant son. Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable...
Glastonbury's Goode off to fast start at Borck Junior tournament
Connor Goode couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 53rd Borck Junior tournament Monday afternoon. The Glastonbury High grad shot a 4-under-par 67 at Woodway Country Club in Darien to earn the top seed as the tournament transitions to match play.
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
South Windsor man charged in domestic violence incident
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a local man grabbed a woman by the throat, threw her to the ground, restrained her from leaving, and took her phone from her while she was on a call to police. Police said the man, Charez Mason, 39, fled the scene on foot,...
Vernon to hold public hearing regarding digital billboard
VERNON — The Town Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. regarding an ordinance that would allow the conversion of an existing billboard at 51 Hartford Turnpike into one with a digital screen. GOING DIGITAL?. WHAT: The Town Council will hold a public hearing regarding...
Another developer proposes affordable apartments in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY – Relying on Connecticut’s affordable housing law, a New York-based development company is preparing to propose construction of a four-story building containing 44 one-bedroom apartments on a lot of less than an acre in a commercial section of town. Although the company, Vessel Technologies Inc., hasn’t yet...
Coventry seeks to borrow $4.8M for road repairs
COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council voted unanimously Monday to seek $4.865 million for road repairs around town. This will continue the town’s schedule of major roadwork, focused on paved roads included in a pavement management study.
Czerwinski named to ECSU Hall of Fame
Adam Czerwinski had a standout career with the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team. Now he can say he had a hall of fame career for the Warriors.
Police chase car burglar on I-91
ENFIELD — Police conducted a chase for a car thief who crashed on Interstate 91 early this morning. Police responded to a report of a possible car burglary on Tyler Road. The burglar fled the scene when officers arrived.
