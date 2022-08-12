ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Journal Inquirer

Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?

Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
KILLINGLY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dime Bank looking to bring state-based branch into Vernon

VERNON — Norwich-based Dime Bank is looking to open a new location in Vernon, a move that would bring more state-based localized banking to the town, officials say. The financial institution has filed an application with the state Department of Banking and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a new branch at 135 Talcottville Road, according to a statement from the bank.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

In tough times for police, Glastonbury promotes nine

GLASTONBURY — The town celebrated the promotions of nine local police officers Friday at what Chief Marshall Porter described as a difficult time for police. MOVING UP: Nine Glastonbury police officers, to ranks from agent to lieutenant. ‘FAMILY BUSINESS’: At least four of those promoted — Anthony Pagliughi, Danielle...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford Jets force winner-take-all Twilight League playoff final vs. Vernon Orioles

MIDDLETOWN — It took the East Hartford Jets three decades to win their first Greater Hartford Twilight League playoff title in 2020. After successfully defending their playoff crown a year ago, the Jets were flying high as they began their three-peat bid after taking a share of the regular-season title. But when the Hartford Colts knocked them to the ground with an opening-round upset, second-seeded East Hartford needed to show the heart of a champion.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vietnam War memorial needs repairs

COVENTRY — The Town Council will meet tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex to discuss repairs needed to the state Vietnam War Memorial, which has shifted on its pedestal. What: The Coventry Town Council will discuss needed repairs to Connecticut Vietnam War Memorial. When: Tonight at 7:30...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Town, 8th District share financials for possible merger

MANCHESTER — The Eighth Utilities District Board of Directors took no action at its meeting Monday night on a proposed merger of fire and sewer services with the town, but said its financial records were submitted to the town and the matter remains under consideration. WHAT: The Eighth Utilities...
Journal Inquirer

Judge rejects former mayor's request for release from prison

A federal judge has rejected the latest attempt by a former Connecticut mayor to have his sentence on child-sex charges shortened. Former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who has served 19 years of a 37-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls, had requested compassionate release, citing in part the threat to his health from the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Directors to discuss Parkade, charter revisions Tuesday

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss the Redevelopment Agency recommendation to hire a new developer for the Broad Street Parkade site and the Charter Revision Commission final report. WHAT: The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting to discuss recommendations for the...
Journal Inquirer

Submariner pleads not guilty to killing wife with hammer

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old Navy submariner has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire in an attempt to kill their infant son. Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable...
NEW LONDON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police chase car burglar on I-91

ENFIELD — Police conducted a chase for a car thief who crashed on Interstate 91 early this morning. Police responded to a report of a possible car burglary on Tyler Road. The burglar fled the scene when officers arrived.
ENFIELD, CT

