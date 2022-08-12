Case Z-1480-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1480-22 to allow for a Restaurant with Drive Thru by a Special Use Permit-304 (SUP-304) with zoning of General Retail (GR). The property in question is located at 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LOT 3. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

DESOTO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO