Lancaster, TX

Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School

Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
DESOTO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
City
Lancaster, TX
Local
Texas Government
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election

Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Wilmer’s Population Increases

WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
WILMER, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Public Hearing Zoning Case Z-1480-22

Case Z-1480-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1480-22 to allow for a Restaurant with Drive Thru by a Special Use Permit-304 (SUP-304) with zoning of General Retail (GR). The property in question is located at 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LOT 3. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work

“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
DALLAS, TX
