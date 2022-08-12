Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Duncanville City Council Adopts a Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2023
August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate. Duncanville, TX – City Council held a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting on August 9, 2022 to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. “The City Council shall vote...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School
Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election
Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
City of Wilmer’s Population Increases
WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
DeSoto Public Hearing Zoning Case Z-1480-22
Case Z-1480-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1480-22 to allow for a Restaurant with Drive Thru by a Special Use Permit-304 (SUP-304) with zoning of General Retail (GR). The property in question is located at 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LOT 3. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
ROISD retains B rating by the state; Two elementary schools earn ‘A’s
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD retained a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. The District overall scored an 84 through combined performance in student achievement (87); school progress (86), and closing the gaps (78). Campus ‘A’ ratings were achieved by Wooden...
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
Eater
Update: Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work
“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
