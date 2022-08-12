Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Minnesota State Fair gun ban upheld
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A lawsuit over a Minnesota State Fair gun ban has been dismissed. A Federal judge has ruled that organizers have the right to stop people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The lawsuit accused the State Agricultural Society, which runs the fair, of violating people’s...
740thefan.com
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County...
740thefan.com
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
740thefan.com
Proposed Minneapolis budget would provide more police officers
MINNEAPOLIS – The two-year budget plan proposed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is $3.3 billion and would pay for 731 police officers next year and 835 in 2024. There’s also funding for public housing, opioid addiction treatment, and combating climate change. The city property tax levy would increase about 13% over 24 months. The mayor and city council are beginning budget negotiations.
740thefan.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
740thefan.com
Nurses authorize union leaders to call strike at Twin Cities, Twin Ports hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Union officials say 15,000 of the Minnesota Nurses Association have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against major hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. It does not mean nurses go on strike immediately. They’ve authorized union leaders to call a strike following a 10-day...
740thefan.com
More than 200,000 Covid bonus check applications denied
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 214,000 Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check. The Department of Labor and Industry says more than 1.2 million health care workers and others applied for the bonus checks. The “Hero Pay” checks are coming from $500 million set aside...
740thefan.com
Minneapolis stabbing victim identified
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have released the identity of a man stabbed to death in his home Friday morning. He was 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis and was the husband of the woman believed to have been targeted by the suspect. Police say 31-year-old Franklin White broke into their...
740thefan.com
‘Chapel of Love’ at MOA closing, first opened in 1994
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Mall of America’s “chapel of love” will soon no longer be an option. The wedding venue has announced the chapel will be closing on Aug. 28, with owner Felicia Glass-Wilcox saying that she’s retiring. According to its website, the chapel has performed over 8,300 ceremonies, including vow renewals, since 1994.
740thefan.com
DNR invites conversation about #deer
Public can talk with local wildlife staff about deer in their area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to talk with DNR staff about deer on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On that day, wildlife managers throughout the state will be available to discuss deer-related topics in local area offices or by phone.
740thefan.com
Fall Turkey Season Set, Apply Online
North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set with 3,975 licenses available to hunters, 150 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed because of a low turkey population. Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, interested in applying can submit an online application through the North...
740thefan.com
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
