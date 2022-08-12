ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Will Launch With Cross-Progression, Here's How To Make Sure Your Account Is Ready

After years of fans longing for a way to merge their Overwatch profiles across various consoles, Blizzard is finally adding cross-progression to the popular first-person hero shooter. With the addition of this feature, players will gain access to all their in-game cosmetics and statistics regardless of what platform they are playing on. The merge will officially go into effect on October 4--the same day Overwatch 2 launches--though those looking to take advantage of cross-progression can enable the feature starting today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PC Game Pass Tease Prompts Death Stranding Speculation

The official PC Games Pass Twitter account changed its profile picture to something that looks an awful lot like Death Stranding's Icelandic American vistas, prompting speculation that the package delivery game would be coming to Game Pass. The account changed its profile to the image above and then tweeted "sometimes...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Astro's Playroom Devs Team Asobi Says Its Next Project Is Its "Biggest To Date"

In a new interview, Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi said that it's next title will be its "biggest to date." Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Team Asobi's creative and studio director Nicolas Doucet said that the team's as-of-yet unnamed project will be a full-blown commercial title, but didn't go into any details about what it might be like apart from that. Though with the team's previous focus on unique hardware features working in tandem with gameplay mechanics, it's likely we'll see something similar with the next project.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Servers Going Down For 8 Hours Tomorrow Ahead Of Assassin's Creed Update

PUBG: Battleground will be going under maintenance for a total eight hours tomorrow, August 17. The server downtime will start from August 17, 9 PM PT / midnight ET, and as mentioned in the tweet announcing the server maintenance, once it is complete, update 19.1 will be available on live servers. Though patch notes for update 19.1 were released last week, which will bring in a new weapon, vehicle, and the Assassin's Creed collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News

Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now

The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is Available For $105 (Open Box)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $105, down from its usual list price of $180. These are "Open Box" controllers, which means they should arrive in brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release

Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Devs Talk About What Goes Into Making A Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission

Activision has revealed the creative process of making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Dark Water level, which was first showcased at Summer Game Fest Live. A Call of Duty blog post describes the trailer as a "vertical slice." That shows off core features, visuals, audio, and overall player experience. The campaign mission is meant to set the tone for what players can expect upon its release on October 28. "Dark Water balances being completely realistic while being completely ludicrous," said Rich Farrelly, lead-level designer at Infinity Ward.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Will Soon Have 4 Limited-Time Events Happening All At Once

Diablo Immortal's next "mini-update" is set to introduce a slew of limited-time events into Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game, but it may be changes to multiplayer requirements for high-difficulty dungeons that will interest players the most. Headlining the new update, which goes live August 17, is the new Fractured Plane limited-time...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SunnyDaisyChild

Alright gamers and people of The Internet, I’m curious if you internet sleuths would be interested in helping me find a very old video game that I cannot remember the name of. Let me give you as much ...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now

Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Endometric Void

We have no news or videos for Endometric Void. Sorry!

