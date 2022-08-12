Read full article on original website
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students had the opportunity to cuddle with kittens on campus during the Cuddles and Care event on Monday, Aug. 15. The university’s Feral Cat Society put the furry friends on display in hopes of finding them homes. Jennifer Lewis, a member...
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
Roberts Hall demolition begins at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former dormitory is coming down on the University of Southern Mississippi campus after planned demolition work began on Monday, Aug. 15. Work crews started the destruction process at 10 a.m. on Roberts Hall, originally constructed in 1968. According to USM’s Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn,...
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ball field
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time for a friendly matchup between Hattiesburg first responders. On Aug.ust 18, the City of Hattiesburg police and fire departments will take the field at Friendship/Eastside Park for a little friendly competition. HPD and HFD will go toe-to-toe in a game of wiffle ball.
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night. Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides. “I’m looking forward...
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise. Updated: Aug. 2,...
6pm Headlines 8/15
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff. Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in...
Brothers in Baseball: USM’s Berry recalls his friend and mentor, Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ On Aug. 10, former Southern Miss baseball player and coach, Carlton “Corky” Palmer, passed away. On that day, Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry not only lost his longtime mentor, but his brother in baseball. “God puts people in our place, in our lives,...
Man arrested for Park Place Apartments burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the Reserve at Park Park Apartments. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Christian Brown, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary. They said he forced his way into two garages and stole multiple […]
