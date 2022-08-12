ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gktR4_0hEqu5SY00

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs.

STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say

Brandon Lamar Williams, also known as rapper “NH Skilo,” 30, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to wire fraud and two counts of possession of marijuana, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the southern district of Georgia.

Williams’ guilty plea subjects him to a statutory penalty of up to 26 years in prison, and because he has prior felony drug convictions, he faces a mandatory minimum of 90 days in prison, in addition to substantial financial penalties and restitution, followed by up to three years of supervised release upon completion of any prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

STORY: ‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville

“With our law enforcement partners, we continue to identify and hold accountable the fraudsters who illegally tapped into the more than $650 billion Congress appropriated for small business relief during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Brandon Lamar Williams is learning that there is a price to pay for stealing from taxpayers.”

As described in court documents and proceedings, Williams, who performs under the name “NH Skilo,” provided false information in loan applications to the Small Business Administration for economic assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program in mid-2021. Williams obtained more than $40,000 from a lender participating in the program.

STORY: Slot machine revenues beat expectations

Williams also admitted to two counts of possession of marijuana related to an August 2021 traffic stop by Savannah police and to marijuana in his possession when he was arrested in January 2022. He has prior felony drug convictions in federal and state court. U.S. district court Judge William T. Moore, Jr. will schedule sentencing following an investigation by U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.

“Law enforcement is at its best when we all come together to enhance public safety,” said Beau Kolodka, assistant special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “ATF is always looking for creative ways to work with our law enforcement partners to make our jurisdictions safer together.”

“Fraudsters seeking to use falsified information to defraud SBA programs will be brought to justice,” said SBA OIG’s eastern region special agent in charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite. “OIG is focused on rooting out bad actors in these vital SBA programs. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and commitment to seeing justice served.”

STORY: Abortion law fight goes to Supreme Court

The case is being investigated by ATF, along with assistance from the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted for the United States by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the southern district of Georgia.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
blufftonsun.com

Queen Quet leads Gullah/Geechee in honoring, preserving culture

If preserving a unique culture was easy, anybody could do it, but it’s nowhere near easy. It takes years of dedication, hard work, travel, knowledge and conversation, among other efforts. For Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, keeping her culture alive is what she does, and considers it...
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Scammers have residents, law enforcement on high alert

Karen Doughtie thought she was being nice, helping an inquisitive woman select the right meat at the Belfair Village Kroger. Turns out while the scammer was picking Doughtie’s brain, her partner in crime was picking the wallet out of Doughtie’s purse. “This Hispanic woman, she was so nice,...
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Statesboro PD warns of door-to-door scam targeting citizens

The Statesboro Police Department released the following information via Facebook on Tuesday, August 16:. We received some information that there is a man going door to door claiming to be a Lieutenant here at the Statesboro Police Department. He is telling people they owe money due to the fact that they are not complying with jury duty. He suggests that the money could be given directly to him and that he would handle the issue. THIS IS COMPLETELY FALSE.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fraud#Illegal Drugs#Rapper Nh Skilo#Congress
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro

Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy