CBS 46

Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replace Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.
First Alert | Wetter weather returns by the middle of the week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. The drier air-mass and a partly cloudy sky has allowed temperatures to cool into the 70s and lower 80s in many spots heading towards the top of the 9 p.m. hour. The forecast remains dry this...
Kemp dedicates $1 billion to DHS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced DHS would receive $1 billion from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund that would go toward helping Georgians on Medicaid, SNAP and TANF. DHS will give $350 to eligible Georgians who were active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF before July 31, 2022. People who enrolled after July 31 will not be eligible for the $350.
FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School to stress the importance of youth in Georgia’s agricultural future. He also talked about the support the FSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture give to urban producers, an important part of the state’s agricultural production in the midst of Atlanta’s urban sprawl.
