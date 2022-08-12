Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
CBS 46
Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replace Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.
CBS 46
First Alert | Wetter weather returns by the middle of the week!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. The drier air-mass and a partly cloudy sky has allowed temperatures to cool into the 70s and lower 80s in many spots heading towards the top of the 9 p.m. hour. The forecast remains dry this...
CBS 46
Kemp dedicates $1 billion to DHS
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced DHS would receive $1 billion from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund that would go toward helping Georgians on Medicaid, SNAP and TANF. DHS will give $350 to eligible Georgians who were active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF before July 31, 2022. People who enrolled after July 31 will not be eligible for the $350.
CBS 46
Deadly fire that engulfed Lafayette apartment building ruled as arson, fire officials said
LAFAYETTE, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire in Lafayette that killed one woman and displaced at least eight families has been ruled arson by investigators, according to Lafayette police. Fire crews responded to the fire Saturday at 11:15 p.m. at the Carriage Hill apartment complex. The complex is located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
FSA Director discusses urban agriculture with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with students at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School to stress the importance of youth in Georgia’s agricultural future. He also talked about the support the FSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture give to urban producers, an important part of the state’s agricultural production in the midst of Atlanta’s urban sprawl.
Comments / 0