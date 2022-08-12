ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced DHS would receive $1 billion from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund that would go toward helping Georgians on Medicaid, SNAP and TANF. DHS will give $350 to eligible Georgians who were active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF before July 31, 2022. People who enrolled after July 31 will not be eligible for the $350.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO