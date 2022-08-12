ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

The Albany Herald

Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes

ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State University freshmen induction ceremony

The Freshman Induction Ceremony is one of ASU’s proudest traditions. It is a formal event to welcome our new freshmen into the “Ramily.” The keynote speaker is traditionally a distinguished alum of the campus who is a campus, community, or industry leader. The entire campus community joins together to show our appreciation and love to new Rams for choosing Albany State University.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany commissioners overturn preservation decision

ALBANY, GA- Following an appeal hearing this morning, the Albany City Commission voted 7-0 to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision that prevented Phoebe and Albany Technical College from moving ahead with plans to build a living & learning community on the site of the former Albany High/Middle School on Jefferson St.
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Albany, GA
Albany Herald

Large fan turnout for Albany State football's first scrimmage

ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams. "It almost looked like a home football game,"...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter County welcomes Veranda Medical Group

There will be a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday, August 18, to welcome the Veranda Medical Group to Sumter County. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 W. Church St, Americus. The Veranda delivers premium healthcare for the entire family at every stage of life.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Kemp announces broadband internet grant

Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s latest push to portal winners

ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
ALBANY, GA
Colleges
Education
Albany Herald

Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

13 students removed following Early Co. High fight

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big fight broke out inside the school. Several parents reached out to both WALB and our sister station WTVY, saying they’re worried there could be more violence at the school.
BLAKELY, GA
WALB 10

4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are not Lee County High School students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings

The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
ALBANY, GA

