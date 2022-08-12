The drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, farmers have said.One livestock farmer said the dry conditions will lead to “inevitable” shortages, while a potato farmer said his crops are dying in front of him “every day now”.According to an internal briefing seen by The Guardian, those in a meeting of the National Drought Group earlier this summer were told that half of England’s potato crop is expected to fail as it cannot be irrigated.And according to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), crops such as sugar...

