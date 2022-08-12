ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Discovery of Polio Virus in NYC Sewage Indicates It’s Spreading Locally

By Rachel Olding
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FNqy_0hEqtV2k00
Gary Hershorn/Getty

City and state health officials made the alarming announcement Friday that the polio virus has been detected in New York City’s sewage, indicating that it has been spreading locally for some time. The country’s first polio case in almost a decade was found in Rockland County, just north of New York City, in late July but wastewater analysis later showed the virus was circulating in the area weeks earlier. “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday. Officials urged unvaccinated New Yorkers, especially children, to get a polio shot immediately. Most adults were vaccinated against polio as children and don’t need to get another shot, but around 14 percent of kids in New York are believed to be unvaccinated.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC schools COVID health, safety guidelines announced

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just weeks to go before students and teachers head back to New York City classrooms, the Department of Education released COVID guidelines for the upcoming academic year on Tuesday. While vaccination is required for DOE employees, visitors to school buildings and students who participate in high-risk extracurricular activities, it is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater

Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
Rockland County, NY
Health
County
Rockland County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WETM 18 News

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
koamnewsnow.com

What to know about polio spreading in New York

The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the highest risk is for people who haven’t been vaccinated. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation’s greatest public health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who had traveled to other countries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients Will Receive Maximum Amount For August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million dollars in federal funding into the state’s economy. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Sewage#Diseases#General Health#New York State Health#New Yorkers#Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodsafetynews.com

Brooklyn food firm warned by FDA over lack of import verification

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
BROOKLYN, NY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
AOL Corp

With polio resurfacing in New York, what do you need to know?

The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the main risk is for people who have not been vaccinated. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation’s greatest public-health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who have traveled to other countries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy