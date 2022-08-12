ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Polio may be spreading in NYC, officials say after finding traces in the sewage. Here's what you need to know, from symptoms to risk of infection.

By Rebecca Cohen,Allana Akhtar
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADOii_0hEqtPkO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBhdT_0hEqtPkO00
A model of poliovirus.

theasis/Getty Images

  • New York City health officials identified the polio virus in wastewater.
  • The wastewater findings suggest the virus is spreading locally in the city, health officials said.
  • Since 1979, there had been no cases of polio caused by wild poliovirus originating in the US.

New York City's Health Department has identified the polio virus in sewage in the city, the department announced on Friday .

The wastewater findings suggest the virus is spreading locally in the city, health officials said.

The statement adds that polio can lead to paralysis and death. The NYC Health Department urged those living in the city to get vaccinated against the virus now if they haven't already.

"With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you're an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine," Dr. Ashwin Vasan, New York City's health commissioner, said in the statement.

"Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us," he continued.

The findings come days after polio was first detected in a nearby New York county with high rates of vaccine refusal — the first case of polio in the US since 2013.

New York health officials estimated that "hundreds" of people in two counties neighboring New York City may have been infected with polio.

Health officials recently reported a small spread of the virus in London as well. The UK has been considered polio-free since 2003.

Polio, spread through food or water, was eliminated using a 4-dose vaccine

Polio, once one of the most serious transmissible diseases among children, had been eliminated in the US in 1979 because of widespread vaccination.

There had been no cases of polio caused by wild poliovirus originating in the US since 1979, but the virus had been brought into the country by travelers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Children typically get a four-dose polio vaccine that provides immunity for an unknown — but likely long — period of time. Federal law requires immigrants to get vaccinated against a slew of deadly viruses, and state law dictates rules about vaccination for schoolchildren.

Polio is transmitted through food or water contaminated with fecal matter from an infected person.

It can cause paralysis in one out of 200 infected people

Most people who contract polio do not have visible symptoms, and one out of four will experience flu-like symptoms, including sore throat, fever, and nausea.

A small proportion of people will experience more serious symptoms after contracting polio. The CDC said the virus could cause paralysis in one out of 200 infected people.

Children who seem to fully recovery from polio can develop muscle weakness, pain, or paralysis as an adult.

There is no cure for polio, but vaccines can prevent transmission. The rise of the anti-vaccine movement in the US in the past decade has stalled efforts to eliminate diseases, including COVID-19 and measles .

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

How Worried Should You Be About New Reports on Polio?

MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater last week put public health officials on high alert, as it indicates the potentially paralyzing virus is circulating widely in the area. But infectious disease experts say there's no need for families of fully vaccinated children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater

Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Linus Polio#Cdc#Measles#Diseases#General Health#The Nyc Health Department
Daily Mail

FAA SLASHES number of flights departing from Newark, LaGuardia and JFK - blaming the disruption on staff shortages in air traffic control: Furious travelers blast the airports for ruining summer travel plans

New York passengers were facing a night of misery on Monday, as the Federal Aviation Authority announced there would be extensive delays at airports across the region due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. As of 6pm Eastern Time, LaGuardia airport was hardest hit, with a 'ground stop' implemented...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

542K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy