WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
KWQC
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams […]
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
ourquadcities.com
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline November 18-21
Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center November 18-21! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
ourquadcities.com
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
rcreader.com
2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21
Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident
A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
Classes starting this week for Dist. #205
School starts this week for students of Galesburg School District 205. The new school year will see classes beginning in the newly renovated Galesburg Junior Senior High School. Students at the new school will be issued Chromebooks on their first day, August 17th, and district-provided school supplies will be given...
ourquadcities.com
Two injured in car/tractor crash Monday evening
Two people were injured Monday evening in a car/tractor crash in Walcott, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a tractor in the the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, Walcott.
‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics
Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
KWQC
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed. The road is back open...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
