ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Federal court reverses the closing of Catahoula Elementary in 50-year desegregation battle

By Scott Lewis
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSOkW_0hEqsZXR00

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — In a ruling released Thursday, Aug. 11, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed the closure of Catahoula Elementary School in the St. Martinville public school system.

The school’s closure was ordered in 2021 by the U.S. Western District of Louisiana as part of a 54-year court battle over desegregation in St. Martin Parish. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote ordered the closure in 2021, finding the school district failed to treat black students and black teachers equally, as well as failed to address racial inequity in academic achievement. Catahoula Elementary’s population had a majority of white students. Upon closure of the school, students were instead sent to Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary.

In this week’s ruling, the 5th Circuit stated that the Western District “abused its discretion” in closing Catahoula Elementary.

“There’s no doubt that closing Catahoula Elementary School was a harsh remedy,” stated the 5th Circuit’s ruling, which can be read in its entirety at the bottom of this post. “…For several reasons, we doubt whether this extreme remedy was ‘absolutely necessary’ to achieve desegregation.”

The 5th Circuit’s ruling stated that the Western District should have explored alternative solutions, ignoring “other potentially workable and feasible proposals.” The court also noted that St. Martin Parish School Board experts were already noting that with more Black families moving into Catahoula Elementary’s attendance zone, desegregation was slowly working itself out.

“[I]n 2015, the district court ordered the School Board to create new student attendance zones,” stated the ruling. “These new zones accelerated the desegregation progress—the percentage of Black students in Catahoula Elementary School increased between 2015 and 2021, as did the percentage of white students in St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center. Although the numbers fell outside the agreed-upon goal range, these statistics nevertheless indicate improvement without the extreme remedy of a school closure, five decades into the court’s supervision of this case.”

Why was the school closed?

The issue at hand goes back to the 1960s, when lawsuits were brought against most Louisiana school districts for being unconstitutionally segregated. Those lawsuits were brought in the wake of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In 1974, a federal court moved St. Martin Parish’s case to an inactive docket, where it sat until 2009, when it was assigned to a new judge, who revived the case. The School Board attempted to have the case thrown out, but courts ruled that even though the case had been moved to the inactive docket, the 1974 order hadn’t really been a final order. That meant the School Board had to return to the drawing board to figure out how to best desegregate its school system.

Though the school district has asked the courts to grant it “unitary status” — which means a state of desegregation — this week’s ruling finds that the district still has not met that standard. The 5th Circuit agreed with the Western District that St. Martin Parish has not met the standard, but disagreed with the Western District that closing Catahoula Elementary would solve the problem effectively.

We’ve contacted the St. Martin Parish School Board for comment, though no statement has been released yet.

This is a breaking story. More information will be posted here as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at a local hospital. It all started at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Lee requested help from an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Saint Martinville, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Saint Martinville, LA
Government
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#Martinville#The U S Western District#Early Learning Center#The 5th Circuit
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM director of athletics, Scott MacDonald on challenges successor could face, ‘ … getting facilities on par and making sure student-athletes have resources needed to compete …’

It’s the story that came out of left field. Monday morning, ULM’s Director of Athletics, Scott MacDonald, announced his resignation, effective September 1. This news comes as the Warhawks are set to open the 2022 campaign in less than three weeks. MacDonald, a Delhi native and graduate of Ouachita High School, has been in the […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyArkLaMiss

LSU QB Myles Brennan stepping away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football. The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy