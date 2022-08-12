ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
Missing woman's car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
Man, 51, dies after being shot near Mobile minimart: Police

A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile after a 51-year-old man shot near a Mobile convenience store Monday afternoon died of his injuries, police said. Mobile officers responded to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan St. around 3:04 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Man gunned down on Pecan Street, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 51-year-old man died Monday after a shooting on Pecan Street in Mobile. Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators have not released the victim’s...
Victim shot multiple times at Springhill Avenue near Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are following some breaking news we are following out of Mobile this morning. It’s an active police scene along the 900 block of Springhill Avenue near Broad Street. The Mobile Police Department reports a person was shot multiple times at this location. Officers responded...
Man dead following shooting on Mobile's Pecan Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
Person shot on Wagner Street suffers life-threatening injury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person is in the hospital after a shooting on Wagner Street early Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to 2166 Wagner Street, near St. Stephens Road, after receiving reports that one person was shot. When officers arrived, they found a person […]
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
Pensacola police respond to deadly hit and run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police responded to a deadly hit and run Monday morning that occurred on the Bayou Texar bridge. 41-year-old Travis Hurd of Pensacola was struck by a vehicle on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Travis Hurd died at the scene. The car that struck Hurd did not stop and left traveling eastbound on Cervantes Street.
