WPMI
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
WALA-TV FOX10
WALA-TV FOX10
utv44.com
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
WPMI
Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
WALA-TV FOX10
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Person shot at convenience store sustains life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m., officers responded to 2166 Wagner Street, DP Two Stop, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Second arrest made in Stevenson trailer park shooting, 2 charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that almost killed one person. Austin Cook, 20, was charged with attempted murder after one man was shot at Stevenson trailer park in July. Austin Ford, 27, was also charged with attempted murder. Investigators believe one of the men got […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola police respond to deadly hit and run
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police responded to a deadly hit and run Monday morning that occurred on the Bayou Texar bridge. 41-year-old Travis Hurd of Pensacola was struck by a vehicle on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Travis Hurd died at the scene. The car that struck Hurd did not stop and left traveling eastbound on Cervantes Street.
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
