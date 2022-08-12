Read full article on original website
This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
A revamped Spigen case collection is ready to protect your Galaxy ecosystem
There is a lot to like about Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy lineup, from foldables to wearables - the entire ecosystem is getting a facelift. Now, whether you have had your eye on an upgrade or have already pre-ordered, you will want to invest in real protection to keep your new device protected against life’s wear and tear. While hundreds of cases are available for Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro, Spigen’s offerings stand out with a versatile collection of classic and new cases.
What is Samsung Care Plus?
Samsung Care Plus is an extended warranty provided by Samsung. It's an optional addition to your Samsung phone, and most people might skip it to avoid paying the extra fees. After all, if you have a case and a screen protector, you're safe from everyday mishaps. It might seem an...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Clearance season for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro kicks off massive discounts
The Google Pixel 6 series is ten months old now. While it is no longer among the fastest phones out there, the excellent camera and usability experience mean it is still among the best Android smartphones on the market. With its successor—the Pixel 7—due to launch in a couple of months, retailers have been heavily discounting the big G's 2021 flagship in recent weeks. This time around, both Google Store and Amazon have discounted the Pixel 6 series by as much as $250. This makes it a great time to pick big G's 2021 flagship for a while, especially now that Android 13 is out.
Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Pixel Buds A-Series: Which buds are best for you?
Google recently released its first pair of ANC earbuds in the Pixel Buds Pro. The new buds are being offered alongside, rather than in place of, Google's last pair of earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series. Compared to the $200 Buds Pro, the A-Series are a solid, less-expensive earbud option at just $99. If you couldn't guess from that price gulf, though, they're very different products. Interested in trying a pair of Google buds, but not sure which? We've got you covered.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
Moto Razr 2022 rivals Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a top-end chip and 144Hz display
The Motorola Razr 2022 is official after a launch event in China where the brand also introduced the new Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The new foldable phone was the most exciting product at the launch, and while we now know what it is like, we don’t yet know when it’ll go on sale outside of China. We hope to hear more about that in the coming weeks, especially whether it is set to go on sale in the US.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order any of Samsung's latest hardware?
After months of anticipation, Samsung finally held Galaxy Unpacked this week. Although the event itself didn't hold too many shocking moments — no rollables or other hardware surprises — that's not to say it was a complete disappointment. Between revised foldables, a new generation of smartwatches, and a successor to two pairs of Samsung's best earbuds to date, it's a promising lineup, no matter how iterative it might seem.
Samsung's lack of retail locations won't stop you from picking up your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in-store
Although Samsung rivals Apple for the sheer number of smartphones it ships every year, the company doesn't remotely have the same retail availability as its closest competitor. That can severely harm potential sales, especially as buyers look to buy directly from the manufacturer without waiting for a package to be shipped. If you've found yourself in this situation, don't stress — Samsung has a solution to this particular conundrum, thanks to a partnership with everyone's favorite electronics retailer.
Samsung significantly nerfs its Z Flip 3 trade-in deal for the Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was an instant hit that amassed over 52% of the total foldable phone market share in 2021. The device's successor — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — was released last week. To enable similar success for its new foldable, Samsung has been offering $900 of credit towards the purchase of the Z Flip 4 in exchange for a functioning model of its predecessor. This ensured that the cost of the Z Flip 4 after credit deductions came to a mere $99. However, it seems that the deal has now been modified, leaving those who bought the base model Z Flip 3 hundreds of dollars worse off.
Get your game on for less with these Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro deals
Gaming phones aren’t just stellar Android phones; they’re special devices designed to extract the full capabilities of modern hardware and software. Xiaomi has been focusing on this segment from the beginning. They have already released five generations of their Black Shark gaming lineup. Today, the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro are on sale for $400 ($100 off) and $450 ($30 off), respectively.
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
Safeguard your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with a Whitestone screen protector
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, then you've undoubtedly thought about protecting your device's screen. Even more so, considering both phones contain hinged screens; how on earth do you go about protecting one of those?. Step in Whitestone, with its range of...
The Pixel Watch may be exciting, but its battery life may not be
At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased its hardware launches for the rest of the year and even one for the next year. While some of them, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro namely, are already out and in the hands of customers, other launches are still pending. Among them, we have the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pending a full unveiling, details keep dripping in about what the Pixel Watch will be like once it's out. We now have some info about the watch and it comes from nothing other than a Google app teardown.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 wants to steal some of that foldable phone limelight
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.
A Pixel 6a screen was coaxed into running at 90Hz
Good news: At least some Pixel 6a phones have a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, addressing one of the more pointless complaints against the $450 mid-range phone. Bad news: Getting the phone flipped over to a high refresh rate mode right now requires using an undocumented hack, there are currently a few issues with it when it does work, and the solution seemingly doesn't function on all Pixel 6a hardware. In short, while at least one Pixel 6a was forced into working at 90Hz, it's not clear if you'll be able to do it on your own unit.
