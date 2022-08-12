ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Football: Top 5 All-American candidates for 2022

Mel Tucker just produced his first All-American with Michigan State football in 2021, but he could add to that list with these guys. Kenneth Walker III became Mel Tucker’s first All-American selection in 2021 and he surely won’t be the last. Michigan State football is stocking up on talent and it could surprise some folks this upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy