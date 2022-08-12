Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
jcitytimes.com
Ridley, Boggiano Question Whether City Would Enforce New Pedestrian Safety Ordinance
Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley and Ward B Councilman Rich Boggiano are questioning whether an ordinance banning off-road vehicles from city streets makes sense given the likelihood that it would not be enforced. Spurred by a seeming epidemic of reckless ATV and dirt-bike riders, at Monday’s caucus meeting the City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses budget update, Tidewater Basin Redevelopment Plan at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed the city’s annual budget, the Tidewater Basin Redevelopment Plan, and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion widening project at today’s caucus. “What are we waiting on for the budget?,” Council President Joyce Watterman asked. Business Administrator John Metro said the...
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Condo association’s lawsuit seeking to halt Story Dispensary in Hoboken dismissed
51-53 14th Street Condominium Association, Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to halt the Story Dispensary project in Hoboken was dismissed by Hudson County Superior Court Assignment Judge Jeffrey Jablonski, court documents show. The suit, filed in the Hudson County Superior Court Chancery Division in May, alleged that building owners Drew Nussbaum...
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint, McCabe allege that Jersey City Medical Center violated ambulance transport deal
CarePoint Health and McCabe Ambulance Services filed a five-count lawsuit against the Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County Superior Court last week, alleging that their competitor violated an ambulance transport agreement reached in 2016. ” … Beginning in at least in 2019, JCMC began redirecting, diverting and/or steering EMS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday
A ban in cycling through pedestrian plazas and affordable housing Downtown were a couple of the topics on the agenda Monday at the Jersey City council caucus meeting. The city council will also look into an ordinance prohibiting all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets. “Based on the state...
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit receives $44.67M from FTA to renovate Union City bus garage into public terminal
NJ Transit has received $44,677,500 from the Federal Transit Administration to renovate the Union City bus garage as a public terminal that will be able to charge and deploy electric buses. “The New Jersey Transit Corporation will receive funding to renovate its Union City bus garage, allowing the agency to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsontv.com
Assemblyman Sampson Bill Authorizing NJ Infrastructure Bank To Expend Money For Loans For Environmental Projects Now Law
Photo Credit: NewJerseyGlobe.com Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation sponsored by Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-District 31) to authorize the NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for Fiscal Year 2023. The measure is co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-District 31). This bill...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Worker's Error Leaves Paterson Families Without Water For Entire Weekend: Report
A worker's error left between 60 and 70 Paterson families without water for several days, NorthJersey.com reports. A Passaic Valley Water Commission worker turned off a valve to fix a leaky one, but did not turn it back on when they were done, Mayor Andre Sayegh told the outlet. Families...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
Newark, NJ man was hiring someone to kill 13-year-old, officials say
A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
Comments / 3