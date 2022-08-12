ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
Hudson Reporter

Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed

A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
therealdeal.com

Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain

An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
hudsontv.com

Assemblyman Sampson Bill Authorizing NJ Infrastructure Bank To Expend Money For Loans For Environmental Projects Now Law

Photo Credit: NewJerseyGlobe.com Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation sponsored by Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson (D-District 31) to authorize the NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for Fiscal Year 2023. The measure is co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-District 31). This bill...
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
NJ.com

Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
