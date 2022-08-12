Read full article on original website
klin.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo Hosts Brews At The Zoo Saturday
Lincoln Children’s Zoo will roll out their next Brews At The Zoo event on Saturday. The fun filled night allows adults 21 and over to enjoy live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer, cider and seltzer from local breweries. The event takes place from...
klin.com
Lincoln Airport Hosting Free Outdoor Movie August 19
If you’re looking for something to do with the whole family the Lincoln Airport is the place to be on Friday, August 19. Spokesperson Rachel Barth says they will be showing the movie Disney Planes in partnership with CommutAir. The food and fun will begin around 6:30 p.m. and...
News Channel Nebraska
Food Bank of Lincoln coming to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City Friday, Aug. 19 at Bethel Church. The food bank will be utilizing the parking lot to distribute food from noon to 1:00 p.m. Folks interested in attending don't need to show up any earlier than the scheduled time.
North Platte Telegraph
Two dog bars set to open in Lincoln
Did you hear the one about the dog walking into a bar?. It's not a joke, it's a new business concept in Lincoln. There are plans for not one, but two dog bars in the Capital City, both with similar names and both hoping to be open sometime this fall.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
1011now.com
Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
1011now.com
Lincoln organizations host free haircut and backpack event for back to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school starting in Lincoln on Monday, parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. Several local organizations came together on Sunday offering free haircuts to kids and taking a weight off of parents’ shoulders. Visionary Youth partnered with the Malone Center...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles
BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
News Channel Nebraska
Wicked Good Foods opens doors in Beatrice, hopes to bring life to downtown
BEATRICE - A Beatrice business is taking a fun twist on snacking, with hopes to modernize the downtown area. Wicked Good Foods provides freeze dried fruits and candies and they opened their doors at 518 N. Ella St. on Saturday. The store provides a number of products including candies and...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
