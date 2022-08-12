ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Lincoln Children’s Zoo Hosts Brews At The Zoo Saturday

Lincoln Children’s Zoo will roll out their next Brews At The Zoo event on Saturday. The fun filled night allows adults 21 and over to enjoy live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer, cider and seltzer from local breweries. The event takes place from...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Airport Hosting Free Outdoor Movie August 19

If you’re looking for something to do with the whole family the Lincoln Airport is the place to be on Friday, August 19. Spokesperson Rachel Barth says they will be showing the movie Disney Planes in partnership with CommutAir. The food and fun will begin around 6:30 p.m. and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Food Bank of Lincoln coming to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City Friday, Aug. 19 at Bethel Church. The food bank will be utilizing the parking lot to distribute food from noon to 1:00 p.m. Folks interested in attending don't need to show up any earlier than the scheduled time.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two dog bars set to open in Lincoln

Did you hear the one about the dog walking into a bar?. It's not a joke, it's a new business concept in Lincoln. There are plans for not one, but two dog bars in the Capital City, both with similar names and both hoping to be open sometime this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln organizations host free haircut and backpack event for back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school starting in Lincoln on Monday, parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. Several local organizations came together on Sunday offering free haircuts to kids and taking a weight off of parents’ shoulders. Visionary Youth partnered with the Malone Center...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles

BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE

