Metro News
Huge plat of Tabler Station Logistics Park acquired along I-81 cooridor
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A 1.6 million square-foot industrial space is coming to Berkeley County. Global Real Estate firm Hines has announced it has partnered with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, to acquire a large site at the Tabler Station Logistics Park south of Martinsburg.
Metro News
Clean-up work underway at Entsorga site months after company fails to secure buyer
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Entsorga waste-to-fuel facility in Martinsburg remains closed after the company failed to find a buyer earlier this year, and there is no timeline for when some entity could buy the building. Estorga closed the facility in April, leaving a building full of trash and other...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
wfmd.com
Sinkhole On Monocacy Blvd Repaired After 3 Months
The project cost over $750,000. Frederick, Md. (NS) – After 3 months, and a little over $750,000, the City of Frederick has confirmed that the sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard has been fixed. Eric Newquist, president of Pleasant’s Construction, who fixed the hole, said first they had to excavate about...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
theburn.com
Popeyes opens at Compass Creek in Leesburg
Popeyes, the fast-food fried chicken restaurant, has opened its newest location in Loudoun County. The new store is found at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. The shops are located next door to Leeburg’s Walmart store by the airport. Popeyes is just the latest in a string of restaurant openings at the new development.
Train Derailment Reported in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A train derailment has been reported in Cumberland and police warned commuters...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Dispatch
Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft
OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.
macaronikid.com
Exclusive Great Frederick Fair Discount
The Great Frederick Fair is celebrating 160 years as one of the top agricultural fairs in Maryland. The 2022 fair runs from September 16 - 24, and features musical guests, farming expos, carnival rides, food, and more. A day at the fair is the ultimate family memory maker and Macaroni Kid Frederick is excited to be partnering with the fair to offer an exclusive discount!
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
wfmd.com
Suspect In Va. Assault Arrested In Frederick County, Md.
He’s awaiting extradition back to Va. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect in an assault early Sunday morning in Loudon County, Virginia, was arrested in Frederick County, Maryland. Ever Cruz. 24. was taken into custody on Monday morning. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond awaiting extradition. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Thurmont, MD USA
Super cute, was getting gas at the sheetz in thurmont and leaned on my car to wait and something caught my eye on the platform next to the pump, went to get a better look and it was a beautiful quilted heart. I picked it up as soon as I read “needs a home!” It definitely brightened my day and I’m glad this is a thing! Hope everyone reading this has an amazing day <3.
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
rewind1051.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
northernvirginiamag.com
How George Mason University Transformed from a ‘Cow College’ to a Tech Hub
Now a leader in Northern Virginia, the Fairfax school celebrates its 50th year. George Mason University in Fairfax is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. But it has faced adversity in its first 50 years. Northern Virginians and outsiders alike have seen Mason transform into a hub for technology, politics, and more — and they’ve seen Mason transform the region along with it.
