Rob Johnson, in for John Howell, speaks with Doug Cummings, personal safety consultant. After yesterday’s shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee, we once again think about what we should do if we ever experience a similar event. Cummings reviews what to do if you hear gunshots, as well as how to address safety plans with our children without panicking them.

GURNEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO