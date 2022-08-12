Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.

