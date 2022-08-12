Read full article on original website
Earlier this year, Chevrolet introduced the Silverado 1500 ZR2. While the rest of the range is quite good, the ZR2 received a lukewarm reception because of its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine and recommended retail price. Chevy charges $70,195 for the ZR2, which makes it $360 more expensive than the famous F-150 Raptor. When you compare the two, the Ford comes out on top.
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
The $1,500 equipment is now included in the price of all new GMC and Buick vehicles. Owners don't have to use it, but a vehicle can't be ordered without it. Buick and GMC started in June, the Cadillac Escalade in July. There's no denying that General Motors is at a...
As Ford prepares to put the current Ranger out to pasture, the Blue Oval is revamping several factories across the globe in preparation for the all-new model. The latest to receive a makeover is the Pacheco plant in Argentina, with Ford investing millions of dollars into the facility. Now nearing...
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
Remember the E39 BMW M5? Of course you do. It's widely regarded as the pinnacle of BMW's sedan lineage. In this M5, the brand's design language, chassis tuning, and engine technology all seemed to peak at the same time. Today, it remains a car that is almost worshipped by the BMW faithful, and for good reason. But what if BMW still made the M6 at the time that the E39 M5 was around? We all know about the M6's extended hiatus, but an artist on Instagram has retrospectively envisioned an M6 based on the enduring E39 M5. After all, the original M6/M635 CSi is also considered one of BMW's most beautiful coupes.
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
This should come as no surprise to anyone out there, but the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be hit with the dreaded gas guzzler tax. Chevrolet has yet to reveal the go-faster Corvette's EPA-estimated fuel consumption figures, but GM Authority reports that insiders close to the matter expect the American supercar to be penalized. That means the entire Corvette range will be subject to the gas guzzler penalty, including the standard C8 Coupe and Convertible. The upcoming E-Ray hybrid has the best chance of finally beating the system.
Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hemi engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.
The move to electric cars is the start of a new era Volkswagen desperately needs. The ID.4 is the first mainstream crossover offering from the German automaker as it starts to seek dominance in the emerging EV market. The ID.4 is available with a 201-horsepower rear-wheel-drive powertrain or a 295-hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and goes up against segment rivals like the Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the segment stalwart, the Tesla Model Y.
Mazda is well-known for its ability to engineer fun into the most ordinary cars. The Mazda 3 is especially noteworthy for this, offering a chassis that you would assume would only come on a car with a Mazdaspeed badge. At the same time, the automaker is becoming more and more premium every year while passing on new technology and ideas to customers around the world. What's more, the Mazda 3 was recently honored for its outstanding infotainment system.
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
Infiniti announced today that it will not carry the Infiniti Q60 into the 2023 model year, killing one of the last genuinely sporty vehicles it makes. From here on out, the brand will focus on its more popular models, including better-selling crossovers and SUVs. Infiniti told CarBuzz that production would run through the end of this year.
Though owning an electric vehicle can be a hassle if you need to rely on the public charging infrastructure, it's much easier if you can plug in at home. In fact, not having to visit gas stations and waking up with a full charge every day is among the best attributes of EV ownership. But believe it or not, there are some EV owners who miss their weekly trip to the gas station, where they can make impulse purchases like a candy bar or a lottery ticket.
Recent reports from Europe suggest Volkswagen has filed patents for a pickup truck based on the all-electric ID.Buzz. This is according to Germany's Auto Bild, which reports that the automaker has confirmed the patents' existence. But before you get excited, remember, this doesn't actually mean a four-door electric truck is on the way.
