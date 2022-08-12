ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin State Fair draws more than 1 million attendees in 2022

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Did you go to the State Fair this year?. If you did, you were part of a 19% increase in attendance for the fair's 11-day run. The fair says 1,003,450 people came through the gates, rode the WonderFair Wheel, bought cream puffs, danced to the music and admired the animals between Aug. 4-14.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Vos ends election probe, but legal fees continue to cost taxpayers

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) – While Wisconsin’s investigation into the 2020 election has ended, taxpayers are still on the hook to pay mounting legal fees related to the review, and some worry additional lawsuits could emerge. There are six pending lawsuits related to former Supreme Court Justice Michael...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy