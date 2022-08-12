WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Did you go to the State Fair this year?. If you did, you were part of a 19% increase in attendance for the fair's 11-day run. The fair says 1,003,450 people came through the gates, rode the WonderFair Wheel, bought cream puffs, danced to the music and admired the animals between Aug. 4-14.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO