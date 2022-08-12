Read full article on original website
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
oregonbusiness.com
Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package
Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
KATU.com
Oregon Dental Implant Residency
An elite team of dental implant and restorative specialists are right here in Oregon educating the next generation of implant dentists. Tammy Hernandez met with James A Miller, DMD, Clinical Director of Oregon Dental Implant Residency, along with Aleks Lyashenko, DDS, a resident dentist, to learn why their residency program is good for all of us.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY DOUSING FIRES QUICKLY THANKS TO MORE PEOPLE AND EQUIPMENT
SALEM, Ore.— “Frankly, our people have been kicking butt,” said the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tim Holschbach, Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning for the Fire Protection Division.As of today, ODF Districts have suppressed 418 fires, and held them to 582 acres total. The 10-year average for this point in the fire season is 590 fires and 56,121 acres burned.“Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent lightning to add fires to the map, ODF’s firefighters have been doing a remarkable job keeping them small,” Holschbach said.
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
opb.org
Photography exhibit celebrates Oregon State Parks on its 100th anniversary
Landscape photographer Peter Marbach was running to the Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, camera equipment in tow, hoping he wouldn’t miss this shot. He had just driven six hours from Portland to Bandon, on the Southern Oregon coast, to capture the sun as it dipped below the Pacific Ocean.
Why more deaths and fewer births could cloud Oregon’s economic future
For the first time in recorded history, Oregon deaths are outpacing births.
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a Providence nurse and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. It seeks class action status. The association said Providence […] The post Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Oregon men’s basketball to open Pac-12 play against Washington State
EUGENE — Oregon men’s basketball will open Pac-12 play against Washington State the night before the conference’s football championship game. The Ducks will host the Cougars on Dec. 1 at Matthew Knight Arena before traveling to UCLA on Dec. 4. Oregon will play Washington just once this...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
Competitive table setting? Best snow globe collection? Here’s how to win a blue ribbon at the Oregon State Fair
When it comes to the state fair competitions, you might think of blue ribbons awarded for strawberry jams, homemade quilts, or a prize-winning zucchini. But the Oregon State Fair hosts a wealth of competitions that perhaps you hadn’t considered. Competitive table setting, for example. The Oregon State Fair awards...
Comments / 2