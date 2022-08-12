ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stolen Classic American Cars Made Into UK Junk Racers

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mB1V_0hEqphXk00

How incredibly disrespectful…

On August 7, two classic American cars made an appearance at a junkyard racer circle track in the UK, getting destroyed in the rough-and-tumble competition. Then some internet detectives realized something shocking: both cars were stolen. It’s the kind of story which makes the blood run cold in every enthusiast with a classic sitting in their garage or driveway.

Scotland has a car firebomb problem. Learn more here.

You might not think the 1985 Ford LTD County Squire was something special since it’s the ultimate grocery getter. However, we bet the owner cherished the wagon considering it looked to be in excellent condition before it was stolen.

Most enthusiasts are going to mourn for the death of the 1965 Pontiac Grand Prix. It along with the other classic ride were repainted and gutted of most of their interior, the glass taken out, all in preparation for some Mad Max antics on a dirt oval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjuUj_0hEqphXk00

Once people figured out what happened and posts were made online, someone contacted the car owners as well as the police. According to the owner of Ringwood Raceway, the police and one of the vehicle owners called to say they were on their way, instructing that nobody was to touch the classic rides.

Ultimately, both vehicles were covered by insurance. Perhaps someone will buy them at auction and turn them into something special again. The thieves obviously just saw a quick score. We don’t know if the people who raced the vehicles stole them or what since the police investigation is ongoing. Whatever the answer, this seems to be a truly bizarre occurrence.

Commenters argued about how common it is for junk racers to swipe rides instead of paying for something to destroy. The track now has the policy that all racers must provide proof of ownership of their vehicle before racing.

Source: Road & Track

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of History

A Pontiac Trans Am recently sold at $440,000 during an auction in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The vehicle, a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am SE version of the classic automobile was in pristine condition as it was listed under Mecum Auction House in Harrisburg. Having had only two previous owners over its forty-five-year history, the price was the most ever paid for the Special Edition car.
HARRISBURG, PA
Motorious

Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.
CARS
Motorious

This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Junk#Uk#Ford Ltd#American#Ford Ltd County Squire
Motorious

Divers Find Over 40 Cars Underwater In Tennessee

For quite some time we’ve followed the YouTube channel Adventures with Purpose as the team has pulled all kinds of interesting cars from rivers and other bodies of water. Often, the aim of these events is to clean up waterways, which is a good cause, but occasionally the submerged cars yield something more sinister, like a dead body. And while some of the areas the team has visited contained several cars, their trip to the Nashville, Tennessee area is the highest yield we’ve seen yet at over 40 cars pulled from the water.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy