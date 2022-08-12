SIOUX CITY — Although transmission of COVID-19 in Woodbury County remains high, the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is on the decline. The county saw a 33% decrease in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 217 positive tests, which is down from the 324 positive tests reported on Aug. 9.

