Siouxland Strange
A Homer, Nebraska, man was jailed after an agreement to borrow and return a van to its owner in 24 hours turned into him keeping the vehicle for 860-plus hours and demanding money to return it to its owner. On July 3, Kasey R. Lashum, 28, of Homer, entered into...
Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate
SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Sioux City man pleads not guilty in shots fired case involving 17-year-old
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man pleaded not guilty Monday of firing shots at a 17-year-old girl during an altercation. Aidan Wabashaw, 19, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
One person dead after Monday morning accident in Dixon County
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- One person has died following an accident that occurred Monday morning, three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12. At around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 220 on Highway 12. A westbound Honda Civic...
Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys golf starts season with win over Le Mars
SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Wednesday opened its season with a nine-stroke win over Le Mars at Floyd Park Golf Course. The Warriors turned in a score of 287 ahead of the Bulldogs' 296. Blake Harsma was the dual medalist with an...
North Sioux City Council to hold special November election to let public weigh in on medical marijuana licensing
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City on Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
Calendar
Catfish Keith, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. 5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304. Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Sioux City...
WATCH NOW: Morningside soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the upcoming season
Morningside University head soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
16-year-old concertmaster said music will always be part of his life
Playing the Allegro from George Frideric Handel's Concerto Grosso, Opus No. 6 didn't seem too intimidating for first violinist Vincent Koelling. As first violinist, he is also a concertmaster -- a position often considered the second-most significant leader in an orchestra, next to the conductor. "A concertmaster tunes up the...
Woodbury County sees 33% decrease in positive COVID tests over past week
SIOUX CITY — Although transmission of COVID-19 in Woodbury County remains high, the number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is on the decline. The county saw a 33% decrease in the number of positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days, according to the state's most recent COVID-19 report. The data, which was updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 217 positive tests, which is down from the 324 positive tests reported on Aug. 9.
Dordt University football prepares to take next step to compete locally, nationally
SIOUX CENTER — The Dordt University football team is ready to take the next step. That’s what Dordt head coach Joel Penner said in the preseason, as his group is looking to take a jump forward and compete with Top 5 teams Morningside and Northwestern for a conference and national title.
Metronet undertakes construction of $20 million fiber optic network in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — A two-year construction project aimed at delivering a new fiber optic internet service to Sioux City is now underway. Indiana-based Metronet started work Tuesday on its $20 million, fully-funded fiber optic network that will provide residents and businesses in town with high-speed internet. At this time,...
As pool season ends with Pooch Paddle, splash pads, slides remain open
SIOUX CITY -- Dogs of all sizes got a rare chance to splash around in a public pool in Sioux City Tuesday night. Riverside Aquatic Center hosted Pooch Paddle, an annual event to play with their masters and other dogs. Proceeds from the event, which happens after the end of the public swimming season, benefit the Lewis & Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek Park.
Some landowners continue to ask county for larger setbacks for wind turbines
SIOUX CITY – Opponents and supporters of a potential new residence setback distance for commercial wind farms packed the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting for the second week in a row. The supervisors approved the second reading of an amendment for the commercial wind energy ordinance in a...
MINI: Some Trump-endorsed candidates lack experience
Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary. I can't understand the logic of a modern political party offering the 21st century equivalent of Andrew Jackson. But you say "Jackson was a Democrat, an immoral, corrupt, bully, who appealed to the meanest instincts of people." This as opposed to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who pursued a vision of a common good. -- Donald C Parsons, Sioux City.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
Alright, we've always enjoyed the names of metal bands more than the music. Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will host the Midwest Metal Massacre, featuring Shotgun Facelift, Snackifice and What A Disaster, among other guests. 2 Bait & blues!. Blues singer Catfish Keith (aka Keith...
