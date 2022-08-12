ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-unity Christian eyes return to playoffs with all starters returning

Tri-unity Christian’s string of five consecutive trips to the 8-man playoffs was snapped last fall. The Defenders are hopeful that they can start up another streak this season considering the experience Tri-unity returns. “I like our starting eight. I really do,” Defenders coach Tim Heath said. “I like this...
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI

