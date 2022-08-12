Read full article on original website
48 Ann Arbor streets getting repairs as part of $5.5M project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up to make repairs to 48 streets throughout the city. City Council voted unanimously to approve the preventative-maintenance project Monday night, Aug. 15. Work is expected to begin in late August and be done by next June. The work includes crack...
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to a resolution passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. A resolution dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed city council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
University of Michigan students are moving in. These Ann Arbor streets will be impacted
ANN ARBOR, MI - Motorists can expect changes to traffic patterns and parking availability now that University of Michigan students are moving back to campus. Student move-in, which takes place Aug. 24-28, will result in traffic alterations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days near UM residence halls.
wemu.org
Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote
The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
$4.3M grant will help Flint MTA replace last two diesel buses in fleet
FLINT, MI -- A $4.3 million federal grant will help Flint MTA replace the last remaining diesel buses on its fleet. The organization was awarded a $4,334,800 grant from the Federal Transit Administration, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to purchase two hydrogen fuel cell buses and expand its current fueling system.
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
fox2detroit.com
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks in some parts of southeast Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” said the Great Lakes...
Bring your beverage to the beach or on a hike with canned wine from Ann Arbor business
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new line of canned wine from an Ann Arbor entrepreneur is bringing a new level of convenience to drinks on the lake, after a hike or while camping. Emily Dabish Yahkind launched SolSummit in early July, bringing canned wine to a variety of Michigan stores. SolSummit, which sources its grapes from a vineyard in Clarksburg, California, claims to be the first of its kind in the region’s market. It’s also certified sustainable by Protected Harvest.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
Ann Arbor spending $122K to create new citizen-centric city website
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are taking steps to give the city’s website a major overhaul. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to approve a $121,978 contract with Interpersonal Frequency LLC for a website redesign project.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Echo online
Vintage and modern fire trucks will be on display at Riverside Park next week
After three years, the Fire Truck Muster returns to Ypsilanti on Aug. 27, an event sponsored by the Michigan Firehouse Museum and Education Center for community members to come have fun and view new and old firetrucks. “We hope to have more than a dozen vintage firetrucks on display, plus...
Western Wayne Hazmat responding to oil spill in Rouge River
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) a 55-gallon drum with oil in it is the cause of the leak.
MLive
