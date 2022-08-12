ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

48 Ann Arbor streets getting repairs as part of $5.5M project

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up to make repairs to 48 streets throughout the city. City Council voted unanimously to approve the preventative-maintenance project Monday night, Aug. 15. Work is expected to begin in late August and be done by next June. The work includes crack...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to a resolution passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. A resolution dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed city council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote

The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials

A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
WAYNE, MI
Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bring your beverage to the beach or on a hike with canned wine from Ann Arbor business

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new line of canned wine from an Ann Arbor entrepreneur is bringing a new level of convenience to drinks on the lake, after a hike or while camping. Emily Dabish Yahkind launched SolSummit in early July, bringing canned wine to a variety of Michigan stores. SolSummit, which sources its grapes from a vineyard in Clarksburg, California, claims to be the first of its kind in the region’s market. It’s also certified sustainable by Protected Harvest.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

