Nationwide study shows rise in pregnancy-related complications during COVID-19 pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
New Research Shows The Effects Of The COVID- 19 Vaccine On Menstrual Cycles
Short-term abnormalities may occur if you received the vaccine, an OBGYN confirms. The most extensive – and inclusive – study to date confirms that the COVID-19 vaccine can affect the menstruation cycle. Medical professionals dismissed the link between the vaccine and the effects on the menstruation cycle and...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID-19 neuro complications, long-term symptoms in kids
Two new US studies describe pediatric COVID-19, one finding that 7.0% of hospitalized children developed neurologic complications such as seizures, and the other showing that even mild infections can lead to long COVID. 7% have seizures, brain damage. In a large, multicenter study published today in Pediatrics, a team led...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness, complications from COVID-19
COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is associated with increased risk of adverse outcomes compared to women who are not pregnant, according to a review published in JACC: Advances from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Cardiovascular complications include heart attack, arrythmias, heart failure and long-haul symptoms that may be difficult to distinguish from other cardiac complications of pregnancy and require the cardiovascular care team to be vigilant when assessing pregnant women with COVID-19.
healio.com
‘Surprising’ number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications
About 7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 at major pediatric hospitals in the United States experienced a neurologic complication of some kind, even if they were otherwise healthy, a study in Pediatrics reported. Co-author James W. Antoon, MD, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor of pediatrics and hospital medicine at Vanderbilt...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Fatigue, headache among top lingering symptoms months after COVID
Fatigue and headache were the most common symptoms reported by individuals an average of more than four months out from having COVID-19, investigators report. Muscle aches, cough, changes in smell and taste, fever, chills and nasal congestion were next in the long line of lingering symptoms. "Our results support the...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID's long shadow: Symptoms may last 2 to 18 months
A pair of studies published today detail long COVID, with US researchers finding that more than one in four pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) had persistent symptoms or impaired activity 2 to 4 months later, and a Norwegian study revealing that nearly half of patients with mild COVID-19 still had symptoms after 1 year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia
With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment
New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
MedicalXpress
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron surge in patients on dialysis
In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose in adults with kidney failure who were on dialysis enhanced patients' protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron-dominant period. A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.
MedicalXpress
Is universal health care progress related to changes in childhood vaccination rates?
Countries with greater progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) had smaller declines in childhood vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study publishing August 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Yesim Tozan of New York University's School of Global Public Health, U.S., and colleagues. Many...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Complications, death in pregnancy rose during COVID-19
Rates of severe pregnancy-related complications and severe maternal illness and death rose significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, find two retrospective US studies published late last week in JAMA Network Open. Role of disrupted obstetric care. In the first study, a team led by a Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researcher...
MedicalXpress
Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others
A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
verywellhealth.com
Hormone Replacement Therapy: What to Know
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment that can help ease some of the symptoms associated with menopause—the point in time when a person’s menstrual cycle has stopped for 12 straight months and permanently ends. During the transition into menopause, the body gradually makes less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, causing bothersome symptoms like night sweats, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness.
MedicalXpress
Gene inhibitor could help slow thrombosis in COVID-19 patients
Findings from a new study at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine show that a thymidine phosphorylase (TYMP) inhibitor could help slow thrombosis in COVID-19 patients. Expression of TYMP, the gene that plays an important role in platelet activation, thrombosis and inflammation, is significantly increased in COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
What does the new CDC guidance tell us about the COVID-19 pandemic?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Thursday that rolls back recommendations for social distancing and quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, bringing the agency in line with how most Americans are already dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "If the guidelines were to recommend quarantine for...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
MedicalXpress
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
Comments / 0