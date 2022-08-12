Read full article on original website
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Aiding Fan Being Pushed Goes Viral
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Josh Segarra Reveals What He Wants Next for Pug in the MCU
Josh Segarra is one of the few actors to appear in both Marvel and DC projects. He cut his comic book teeth on The CW's Arrow as the villainous Prometheus and soon, he'll officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese. During the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pug works closely alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and if we know anything about the MCU, it's that the character won't be done there.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Actor Teases Spider-Man Connection
Superheroes need a super lawyer — and if you're Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), you become a super-lawyer because of a superhero. The Arrow star, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios legal comedy series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, confirms his GLK&H lawyer was inspired to practice superhuman law after being saved by Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland). Like in the comics, Pug is a Shulkie-crushing lawyer for the firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, who represents superhumans after the wall-crawler saves him from the mob.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
ComicBook
DeWanda Wise Clarifies Thoughts on a Jurassic Park / Fast & Furious Crossover
Universal Studios has been having a pretty great year at the box office, with blockbuster franchises that are definitely striking a chord with audiences. Among them are the Jurassic and Fast & Furious sagas, which have been the subject of years worth of jokes about the two of them potentially crossing over. DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise as Kayla Watts in the recent Jurassic World Dominion, previously encouraged the possibility during the film's initial press tour — and now she's adding even more context to her comments. While speaking to ComicBook.com in celebration of the home release of Dominion's extended cut, Wise argued that the initial suggestion she made snowballed out of control, but that she still stands by the notion that it would be fun to see onscreen.
ComicBook
One Piece Producer Reveals Which Anime Film Gave Him the Most Grief
One Piece: Red is the next big animated adventure for the Straw Hats on the big screen, seeing the return of Red-Haired Shanks along with the introduction of his daughter Uta. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the chance to chat with the producer of the film, Shinji Shimizu, as he talked about the fifteenth film of the franchise while also discussing which anime project that he worked on was the most challenging of his career.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Explains Why the Extended Edition Is the Version You Should See
After debuting in theaters a couple of months ago, Jurassic World Dominion has made its way home with a version that we didn't get to see on the big screen. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition that is featured on the digital and physical releases of the film is 14 minutes longer than the one shown in theaters, and it represents the original, completed cut that director Colin Trevorrow presented to Universal. Ultimately, he was asked to cut a good chunk of footage before the movie could be release.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
ComicBook
Robert De Niro to Star Opposite Himself in Wise Guys
Robert De Niro is set to star opposite himself in two roles in the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery film Wise Guys which has director Barry Levinson attached to helm. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the project, which marks the first original WB movie of the Warner Bros. Discovery era. Nicholas Pileggi penned the script (having ironically written the book Wiseguy which became the movie Goodfellas) which has Rocky's Irwin Winkler attached as producer. De Niro's most recent credits as an actor include 2019's Joker and 2020's The War with Grandpa, Levinson on the other hand hasn't directed a feature since 2015's Rock the Kasbah.
ComicBook
Stranger Things 4 Still Hanging Around Netflix Top 10
More than a month after the final two episodes of the season were released, Stranger Things 4 is still one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Yes, the latest season of Stranger Things already broke records and gave Netflix its biggest-ever English-language TV season debut. However, the episodes were released back in May and July. It's now the middle of August and Stranger Things still hasn't fallen out of the Top 10.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Producer Reveals How the Film's Story Came to Life
One Piece Film: Red is now working its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind the movie revealed how the new feature film's story came to life. Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has kicked off the 25th Anniversary of it first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise is celebrating in some pretty huge ways. Not only is the manga itself reaching its final saga of the series overall, but the anime franchise is branching out with a musical new film highlighting a key character tied to Red-Haired Shanks' past.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Brings Major Hero Back to Life
One-Punch Man has finally brought the super lengthy Human Monster saga to an end with its latest chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest entry has brought a major hero back to life! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has finally ended the Garou saga after seven long years of work, and with it tested Saitama with one of his toughest opponents yet. This resulted in Saitama himself getting stronger than ever, but all the while he had gotten into the fight with Garou under intense circumstances in the first place following the death of a major hero.
