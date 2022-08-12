Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO