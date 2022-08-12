Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Is Coming to Fortnite This Month
Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date. In a relatively vague tweet for those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, the Fortnite Twitter account posted (below) an image of a golden dragon with the tagline: "Speak. Name your wish."
Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac May Have Scrapped a Multiplayer Mode
Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games appeared to once have plans to include a multiplayer mode within the hit 2018 game. As reported by PC Gamer, Twitter user @dniwetamp found various mentions of multiplayer within the files of Spider-Man's recent PC remaster, though it's unclear at what stage of development this mode was it.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds Black Symbiote Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only just been released and somehow, there are already mods for the game. Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the best games released during the PS4 era and it has only continued to grow in popularity by the fact that it is now available on PC. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered brings Insomniac's beloved Marvel adventure to the first non-PlayStation platform with all kinds of new bells and whistles to basically make it the definitive version. Not only is it playable on PC, but players can even play it on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and helps elevate the hardware even further.
One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Brings Major Hero Back to Life
One-Punch Man has finally brought the super lengthy Human Monster saga to an end with its latest chapters, and the cliffhanger from the newest entry has brought a major hero back to life! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has finally ended the Garou saga after seven long years of work, and with it tested Saitama with one of his toughest opponents yet. This resulted in Saitama himself getting stronger than ever, but all the while he had gotten into the fight with Garou under intense circumstances in the first place following the death of a major hero.
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
New Steam Leak May Hint at Remaster of Classic Shooter
A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC may have just teased that a classic shooter from id Software is about to get remastered. In the coming days, Bethesda is gearing up to hold its annual QuakeCon event. Taking place from August 18th until the 20th, Bethesda will be coming together with fans online to celebrate all things related to id Software and the publisher at large. And while we don't yet know what announcements might be made during the event, it seems like one reveal has now potentially been let loose a bit early.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Marvel's She-Hulk Actor Teases Spider-Man Connection
Superheroes need a super lawyer — and if you're Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), you become a super-lawyer because of a superhero. The Arrow star, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios legal comedy series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, confirms his GLK&H lawyer was inspired to practice superhuman law after being saved by Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland). Like in the comics, Pug is a Shulkie-crushing lawyer for the firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, who represents superhumans after the wall-crawler saves him from the mob.
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
References to a PlayStation PC launcher discovered in Marvel’s Spider-Man
Sony may be stepping up its commitment to PC gaming. Eagle-eyed fans have discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher in the recently ported Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Video Game Chronicle reported on Tuesday that it discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher within the game’s files. This could hint...
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Marvel Legends Spider-Man Exclusive 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Hasbro's Marvel Legends livestream on August 10th packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. They also unveiled a Spider-Man 5-pack exclusive that was set to go live today, August 16th. They made good on their promise. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
Modeling Marvel's Halloween Specials After the Universal Monsters Is the Right Move to Make
Somewhere out there, amongst all the bits that make up the storage space on some server in Burbank lies Marvel's upcoming Halloween special. Even though the House of Ideas has yet to confirm the live-action special, composer-turned-filmmaker Michael Giacchino previously confirmed with ComicBook.com he helmed the special, shot earlier this year. Other than that, the Kevin Feige-led studio has been silent on the project.
Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection comes to Nintendo Switch next month
Square Enix and Dontnod Entertainment revealed that Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection will launch on September 27 for Nintendo Switch. This collection contains both the Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm games. While the collection is available in retail and digital formats, only the first game will be on the actual Nintendo Switch physical cart at retail. The prequel will be a download code.
What's New On the IGN Store: Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Statue, The Witcher 3 Figures, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new Marvel and Star Wars figures for fans of Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Boba Fett. Plus, anime fans should check out our new offers from popular shows like One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Plus, statues from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Yu-Gi-Oh!. If you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
DeWanda Wise Clarifies Thoughts on a Jurassic Park / Fast & Furious Crossover
Universal Studios has been having a pretty great year at the box office, with blockbuster franchises that are definitely striking a chord with audiences. Among them are the Jurassic and Fast & Furious sagas, which have been the subject of years worth of jokes about the two of them potentially crossing over. DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise as Kayla Watts in the recent Jurassic World Dominion, previously encouraged the possibility during the film's initial press tour — and now she's adding even more context to her comments. While speaking to ComicBook.com in celebration of the home release of Dominion's extended cut, Wise argued that the initial suggestion she made snowballed out of control, but that she still stands by the notion that it would be fun to see onscreen.
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
