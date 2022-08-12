ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State police investigating attempted murder in Allegany County

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
New York State police are investigating an attempted murder in Allegany County.

Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the Town of Genesee around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police said 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn went to a residence with an active stay away order in place, the 82-year-old homeowner was mowing the lawn and allegedly observed Deahn attempting to enter the residence.

Deahn allegedly approached and began stabbing the homeowner while on the lawn mower. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said Deahn was later located and arrested. He was processed, arraigned and remanded at the Allegany County Jail.

