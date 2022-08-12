ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of The Brown Palace Hotel for its 130th birthday

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — The iconic and historic Brown Palace Hotel holds onto most of its history, much to the enjoyment of everyone who visits.

The downtown Denver staple celebrates its 130th birthday Friday, and they have a special exhibit available with artifacts and relics dating back to its opening day.

In a guided tour with Denver7, hotel historian Debra Faulkner shared some of the incredible stories of The Brown Palace Hotel's storied halls

The history and design of the iconic lobby that guests first walk into has an Italian Renaissance style, which includes Florentine arches, polished stone and the atrium. Beyond the beautiful architecture, some historic moments have happened inside the hotel, including a possible conversation that may have led to the founding of the Denver Broncos.

"That's what they say, and I think it's real," Faulkner said.

The Brown Palace Hotel celebrates 130 years

A special exhibit is also available, but it's only on display until Saturday. It includes many rarely-seen photos and signatures from visitors throughout the years. Those visitors include nearly every U.S. president in the 20th century, famous actors like Robin Williams and more.

The Brown Palace Hotel offering special exhibits for anniversary

Among the most famous visits include The Beatles. They stayed at The Brown Palace Hotel during their only ever performance in Denver. There's now all sorts of memorabilia on display, like photos and a jukebox with hundreds of songs.

The Beatles in Denver: An iconic stay at the 130-year-old Brown Palace Hotel

