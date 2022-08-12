UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in stabbing incident

UPDATE 8/13/2022: The Tallahassee Police Department announced Saturday morning that it has made an arrest in the stabbing incident.

TPD notes that the victim knew the alleged suspect. After an investigation, TPD's detectives developed probable cause to charge Montana Wade, 27, with attempted homicide and resisting officers without violence.

The report notes Wade was taken into custody Friday.

TPD alleges through its investigation that Wade was angry with the victim and Wade arrived at the victim’s apartment just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

It is alleged that Wade began to stab the victim with a knife and left the scene.

The report notes that the victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover from injuries sustained.

————————————————————————————-

INITIAL STORY

One Tallahassee man was hospitalized after being stabbed in his home Friday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), authorities received a call from Camden Place Apartments at 8:32 a.m. on August 12 in reference to a stabbing.

The tenant was reportedly inside his home when a suspect entered and stabbed him with a knife. The male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, reports stated.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time. TPD says it is unclear whether the suspect and victim know one another.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For incident inquiries after normal business hours, TPD encourages citizens to call the TPD Watch Commander at 850-891-4257. For breaking public safety news and updates, follow TPD on social media.