The monsoon pattern is stuck in place

Our skies have plenty of sunshine and our air is loaded with humidity after last night’s storm barreled through the Las Vegas valley. I always say, “Every day during monsoon season can be so different!” Last night truly lived up to that claim. But the storms bring many of the same dangerous elements of lightning, strong winds, and flooding rain. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says today could be a repeat but in different neighborhoods and areas. Flood Watches have been re-issued and extended once again.

